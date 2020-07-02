AAM supports local police, fire, hospital and restaurant workers during COVID-19 ​

When the COVID-19 crisis hit the Detroit area, AAM wanted to help local heroes who were on the frontlines serving the community. The company also wanted to assist local businesses impacted by area shutdowns and closures.

Working with several local organizations, #TeamAAM provided thousands of meals for hospital workers, fire fighters and police officers from local family- or independently owned restaurants. The company also provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to the City of Detroit for use by frontline workers.

“We wanted to support our local frontline heroes while helping local businesses suddenly impacted by the pandemic,” said Chris Son, AAM Vice President, Marketing and Communications. “We are incredibly grateful for frontline workers who dedicated so much during the pandemic. We were all in this together and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Over a two-week period, AAM worked with Frontline Appreciation Group (FLAG) and Feed the Frontlines Detroit to provide more than 2,700 meals to area hospitals to feed doctors, nurses and support teams during the pandemic. The meals were sourced from smaller restaurants, many of which were affected by in-dining closures.

“A special thank you special thank you to AAM who provided a very generous donation to FLAG which will allow us to serve almost 2,000 meals from 8 restaurants to 4 hospitals over two weeks!! The deliveries each day help support not only our local frontline heroes but help provide much needed business to many local restaurants struggling to stay afloat,” said the FLAG team.

#TeamAAM also helped provide more 2,400 meals to the Detroit and Hamtramck Police Departments and 800 meals to the Detroit Fire Department through a grassroots effort led by Matt Shepard, the play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers.

AAM Associates visited several precincts to deliver meals and extend AAM’s thanks to officers working near the company’s headquarters in Detroit.

AAM also provided much-needed PPE including face masks, hand sanitizer and protective items to the City of Detroit to be used as needed by hospitals, first responders and emergency workers.

Additionally, AAM made a sizable donation to the Pope Francis Center’s COVID-19 relief effort. Located in the heart of downtown Detroit, the Pope Francis Center provides services to the city’s homeless population, which include meals, hot showers, laundry facilities and access to doctors, dentists, lawyers and housing providers.

