AAM supplies electric drive unit for new Baojun E300 Plus in China

American Axle & Manufacturing’s Electric Drive technology powers the all-electric Baojun E300 Plus from SAIC-GM-Wuling. The new 4-seat minicar went on sale recently in China.

The E300 Plus is powered by a 40 kW Electric Drive Unit manufactured at Liuzhou AAM Automotive Driveline System Co., Ltd. in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in the state-level economic development zone of East Liuzhou, in the Guangxi Province.

“This is AAM’s third Electric Drive program, our first in China and our first on a compact, value-brand small passenger car,” said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to see global electric vehicle demand and will support this growth with our compact, quiet and efficient drive technology.”

Electric Drive by AAM is a suite of innovative electric propulsion solutions suitable for all hybrid and battery electric vehicle segments from value-oriented mini vehicles to high-performance luxury crossovers. The systems leverage AAM’s extensive experience in the design, analysis and processing of geared mechanical systems to engineer compact, quiet and efficient drive units that meet the most demanding customer requirements.

Liuzhou AAM is a joint venture between AAM and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Guangxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

Liuzhou AAM manufactures electric drive units, independent rear axles and driveheads to meet the needs of the fast-growing segments of multi-purpose vehicles and crossovers including vans, mini vans and sport utility vehicles.

