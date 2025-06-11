AAM secures new business to support Scout Motors’ iconic SUV and truck launch

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), announced it has secured an agreement with Scout Motors to supply front electric drive units (EDUs) and rear e-Beam axles for the much-anticipated launch of the all-new electric Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), announced it has secured an agreement with Scout Motors to supply front electric drive units (EDUs) and rear e-Beam axles for the much-anticipated launch of the all-new electric Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck.

Both the Scout Traveler SUV and Scout Terra pickup truck will be built on a body-on-frame chassis and configurable with 100 percent battery electric or gasoline fueled range-extended energy systems to give customers the confidence they need to electrify on their terms.

“We are honored to support the rebirth of the iconic Scout brand and play a significant role in these important vehicle launches with AAM’s award-winning electric drive technology,” said AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. “Additionally, Scout and AAM share a commitment to American design, engineering and innovation with both companies having a strong presence in the U.S.”

Scout Motors is accepting reservations now, with initial production of the Traveler and Terra vehicles targeted to begin in 2027.

SOURCE: AAM