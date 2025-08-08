AAM reports second quarter 2025 financial results

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2025

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Sales of $1.54 billion

Net income of $39.3 million, or 2.6% of sales

Adjusted EBITDA of $202.2 million, or 13.2% of sales

Diluted earnings per share of $0.32; Adjusted earnings per share of $0.21

Net cash provided by operating activities of $91.9 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $48.7 million

“AAM posted year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA margin growth in the second quarter driven by productivity and cost controls,” said AAM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. “In addition, we are very excited about our upcoming combination with Dowlais as we passed a critical milestone with the approval from both sets of shareholders. This brings us one step closer in forming a premier global driveline and metal forming auto supplier with significant size, scale, and robust value creation potential.”

AAM’s sales in the second quarter of 2025 were $1.54 billion as compared to $1.63 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Sales for the second quarter of 2025 were impacted by lower volume and mix.

AAM’s net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $39.3 million, or $0.32 per share and 2.6% of sales, as compared to net income of $18.2 million, or $0.15 per share and 1.1% of sales in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2025 was $0.21 compared to Adjusted earnings per share of $0.19 in the second quarter of 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was $202.2 million, or 13.2% of sales, as compared to $208.4 million, or 12.8% of sales, in the second quarter of 2024.

AAM’s net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2025 was $91.9 million as compared to $142.8 million for the second quarter of 2024.

AAM’s Adjusted free cash flow for the second quarter of 2025 was $48.7 million as compared to $97.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.

AAM’s 2025 Updated Financial Outlook

AAM’s full year 2025 financial targets are as follows:

AAM is targeting sales in the range of $5.75 – $5.95 billion vs. $5.65 – $5.95 billion prior.

AAM is targeting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $695 – $745 million vs. $665 – $745 million prior.

AAM is targeting Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $175 – $215 million vs. $165 – $215 million prior; this target assumes capital spending of approximately 5% of sales.

These targets are based on the following assumptions for 2025:

North American light vehicle production of approximately 14.6 – 15.1 million units.

AAM’s production estimates of key programs that we support.

Excludes costs and expenses associated with the announced combination with Dowlais. Reflects AAM on a stand-alone pre-combination basis only.

No changes to USMCA.

Mitigation of a majority of incremental tariff costs.

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Information

A conference call to review AAM’s second quarter results is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. ET. Interested participants may listen to the live conference call by logging onto AAM’s investor web site at http://investor.aam.com or calling (877) 883-0383 from the United States or (412) 902-6506 from outside the United States with access code 8504475. A replay will be available one hour after the call is completed until August 15, 2025 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States. When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 6368162.

