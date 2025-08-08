AAM names David B. Walker to Board of Directors

American Axle & Manufacturing has named David B. Walker to its Board of Directors

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE: AXL) has named David B. Walker to its Board of Directors. Mr. Walker is a retired Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan.

“I am pleased to welcome David to the AAM Board of Directors,” said David C. Dauch, AAM’s Chairman and CEO. “Throughout his career, he has advised and assisted global companies in strengthening their business profiles. His deep knowledge of financing, strategy, acquisitions and investment opportunities further complements and enhances the skillset and experience of our Board.”

With 35 years of business experience advising companies across a range of industries worldwide, Walker is a valued business strategist having recently served as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan until he retired in June 2025. While at J.P. Morgan, he also served in various leadership roles including Head of J.P. Morgan’s Automotive Group and Global Co-Head of J.P. Morgan’s Diversified Industries Group. Walker currently serves on the board of The Arc of Westchester Foundation.

Full director bios are available at aam.com.

SOURCE: AAM