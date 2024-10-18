AAM Announces Sale of Commercial Vehicle Axle Business in India

The business being sold generated approximately $156 million of sales in the last twelve months ending June 30, 2024.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its commercial vehicle axle business and related assets in India (AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt., Ltd. or AAMIMCPL), to Bharat Forge Limited (BFL), for a purchase price of $65 million, subject to certain customary adjustments at closing. The business being sold generated approximately $156 million of sales in the last twelve months ending June 30, 2024.

BFL is the Pune-based flagship company of Kalyani Group, a global provider of high-performance and safety critical components and solutions to multiple sectors including automotive, rail transportation, defense, construction & mining, aerospace, marine and energy. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, Europe, and North America.

The scope of the transaction includes AAM’s manufacturing facilities in Pune and Chennai, which are focused on light, medium and heavy commercial vehicle axles. It also includes AAM’s Pune Engineering and Development Center. Excluded from the transaction are the AAM components manufacturing facility in Chakan and the Pune Business Office, which provides Engineering, IT and Procurement shared services for AAM’s operations around the world.

“The strategic decision to sell our commercial vehicle axle business in India enables us to strengthen our focus on ICE, hybrid and full electric passenger car, pickup truck / SUV, and van applications globally and provides additional financial flexibility,” said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to collaborating with Bharat Forge to execute this agreement efficiently and support the continuity of supply from these facilities to customers during the ownership transition.”

Mr. Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Jt. Managing Director, Bharat Forge Limited added, “We are delighted to welcome the AAMIMCPL team to the Bharat Forge family. We look forward to relying on their technical expertise and existing relationships with various industry players to further scale-up the business over the medium to long term. AAMIMCPL’s acquisition, when completed, will be a significant milestone in our transformational journey of adding product solutions to our repertoire on the vehicle component side. This transaction will enable BFL to get into a new business for manufacturing of products.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Lincoln International was the exclusive sell side financial advisor to AAM on this transaction.

SOURCE: AAM