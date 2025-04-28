A390: Final handling tests for Alpine’s sport fastback

Alpine’s engineering teams continue its last tests and finalises the development of the A390 on a wet track at Michelin's Ladoux complex

Alpine’s engineering teams had a clear goal when designing the A390: offer the future A390 5-seat sport fastback the agility and driving pleasure of the legendary A110. It incorporates all of Alpine’s dynamic DNA, with performance at the highest level of the brand’s models, while offering the space of a genuine 5-seater (dimensions: 4,615 mm x 1,532 mm x 1,885 mm).

Before the A390 hits the market, Alpine’s sport fastback’s dynamic performance is being tested at the state-of-the-art Ladoux Technology Centre in Auvergne. Its 4,100 m wet test track is ideal for pushing the A390 to its limits with its two specific Michelin tyres, 20 and 21 inches.

It is the perfect proving ground for testing the technologies that equip the A390 and determine its dynamic performance: its three electric motors, which enable Alpine Active Torque Vectoring, and its five driving modes, including the new Track Mode, which adjusts the settings of the ESC (Electronic Stability Control). The teams are using the track to validate the mapping of these various technological components.

The A390 is shod with specific tyres developed jointly with Michelin, identifiable by their A39 marking: 20-inch Pilot Sport EV, 21-inch Pilot Sport 4S.

The Alpine Drive Sound audio system is also being tested at Ladoux to enhance the driver’s experience, whether for daily use or in sportier conditions. Like with the A290, Alpine has created two specific sounds specifically for its all-new model. The sportier version is derived from the A110’s sound signature while not replicating the sound of a combustion engine. The second version, more focused towards daily use, has less bass. Both can be adjusted to two sound levels or switched off completely.

SOURCE: Alpine