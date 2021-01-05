A1 Telekom Austria Group joins HERE Marketplace to expand analytics business

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that A1 Telekom Austria Group, a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in the CEE region, has joined the HERE Marketplace. A1 Telekom Austria Group is the first telecoms company on HERE’s global hub for location data exchange. It utilizes the HERE Marketplace as a new distribution channel, offering location and mobility analytics based on anonymous movement data provided by the A1 cellular network.

The data is based on signals between cell towers and mobile phones connected with the A1 network. To ensure privacy, the data is fully anonymized, and all movement data used for analytics and analytical products are GDPR compliant. The processing and usage of this data are also TÜV certified. The aggregated data gives rich insights into the movement of people and overall mobility patterns. As a result, it can improve the way cities and infrastructure are built, traffic is planned, tourism is managed, and retail operations are set up.

The HERE Marketplace simplifies how companies and organizations can buy, sell, and share a wide variety of location-centric assets. By tapping into HERE’s extensive ecosystem, A1 Telekom Austria Group is expanding the reach of its data business and addressing customers from industries and sectors such as automotive, transport & logistics, mobility, tourism, retail, and infrastructure planning.

“Our analytics product, A1 Mobility Insights, has already proven itself to be considerably helpful during the current coronavirus crisis. By joining the HERE Marketplace, we can go a step further again, making our analytics product accessible to a broader target group and allowing other industries to benefit from the anonymized movement analyses. These analyses form the foundation for optimizing smart cities, tourism, retail, and traffic planning, to name a few examples”, says Mario Mayerthaler, Head of Innovations at A1 Telekom Austria Group.

Michiel Verberg, Director Technology, Media and Telecom at HERE Technologies, said: “We’re excited to welcome A1 Telekom Austria Group as the first telecom company on the HERE Marketplace. This is an important step for us, strengthening the position of the HERE Marketplace at the center of a cross-industry ecosystem around location and mobility data. By continuously expanding the available datasets, we can further accelerate location data-driven innovation and create new business opportunities across multiple industries and markets.”

SOURCE: HERE