A young, urban type: The Audi A1 citycarver

Exterior design with robust off-road look with octagonal Singleframe and around four centimeters (2.0 in) more ground clearance thanks to higher ride height and larger wheels

Cutting-edge infotainment components and extensive digital connectivity

Optional sporty suspension tuning with the Dynamic package

A fresh, self-confident road stance, plenty of room for customization and extensive connectivity: all are hallmarks of the Audi A1 citycarver. The most progressive model in the new A1 product line is at home in any environment: in the city, on country roads and highways and even on slightly rough terrain.

The 4.04 meter (13.3 ft) Audi A1 citycarver is based on the A1 Sportback with respect to technology and design. It features powerful and taut, sporty body lines while also offering around four centimeters (2.0 in) of additional ground clearance. This provides for easier entry and better visibility. The new suspension with a higher ride height accounts for 35 millimeters (1.4 in). The rest is due to the larger wheels compared with the A1 Sportback, starting at 16 inches in diameter.

The exterior sports a robust, off-road look. The large, octagonal Singleframe is reminiscent of the Audi Q models. The strongly sculpted honeycomb insert is painted matt black. Two characteristic slots above the grille differentiate it from the A1 Sportback. Underbody protection painted in stainless steel hints at the off-road capability of the A1 citycarver. The wheel arches and the redesigned side sills sport add-on parts in a contrasting color. The redesigned rear bumper echoes the robust look of the front end.

The color palette for the A1 citycarver includes nine exterior colors. Audi offers a contrast roof in either Mythos black metallic or Manhattan gray metallic. The black styling package bathes the attachments in the lower section of the body, which come standard in shades of gray and a stainless steel paint finish, in deep black.

In the interior, the design and the driver-oriented control panels enter into a perfect symbiosis. The digital instrument cluster, for example, forms a compact unit with the air vents. The vents, the center tunnel console and the doors sport accent surfaces in mint, copper, orange or silver-gray. The S line also offers structured gray as a color.

In addition to the basic interior equipment, there are three equipment lines to choose from: advanced, design selection and S line. The S line offers customers the choice between seat covers in cloth/synthetic leather or Alcantara/synthetic leather. The interior design selection includes the contour/ambient lighting package.

The Audi A1 citycarver mirrors the A1 Sportback with a generous interior and a luggage compartment holding 335 liters (12.5 cu ft). The same applies with respect to the standard and optional equipment, including full-LED headlights with dynamic rear turn signals. With the A1 citycarver, however, customers also get the S line roof edge spoiler and standard larger wheels, starting at 16 inches. The assist systems, which include adaptive cruise control and park assist, are taken from the full-size class. Audi pre sense front (pedestrian and cyclist detection) and lane departure warning are standard.

At the center of the digital world: infotainment and Audi connect

Attractive infotainment components and extensive connectivity make the Audi A1 citycarver a clever companion for young drivers in particular. A fully digital instrument cluster comes standard, with the Audi virtual cockpit and MMI navigation plus topping the range. Drivers control the top-of-the-line infotainment system via the 10.1-inch touch display or simply via voice control. Navigation destinations are found quickly via free text search. Maps and navigation service provider HERE computes the route online with consideration of traffic conditions in a wide area.

Audi offers additional functions, such as navigation with Google Earth, traffic information online, parking information, hybrid radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot for mobile devices with Audi connect navigation & infotainment, which is included in MMI navigation plus, and the supplemental plus package. The Audi phone box perfectly integrates the smartphone into the car. The Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System packs 560 watts of power.

Dynamic package for an enhanced driving experience: the suspension

The suspension of the most progressive Audi A1 is harmonious and precise. The A1 citycarver is even nimbler thanks to the optional Dynamic package. It includes brake disks with sporty red calipers, the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, a sound actuator and a suspension with adjustable dampers. Audi drive select, which offers four modes – auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual – is also available separately. Audi also offers wheels up to 18 inches in diameter with the dynamic package.

The Audi A1 citycarver can be ordered beginning in August 2019 and will arrive at European dealerships in fall 2019. At market launch, Audi will also introduce the edition one, a special edition finished in arrow gray or pulse orange with 18-inch wheels. The frames of the front side air inlets, the radiator protective grille, the Audi rings in the Singleframe and the rear labeling are black. Headlights and rear lights are tinted; the roof and exterior mirror housings are contrasting colors. A decal with the edition one logo in a matt silver shade adorns the flanks. The exclusive interior equipment is based on the S line interior line and features accents in a choice of orange or silver.

SOURCE: Audi AG