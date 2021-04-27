A true ‘hot SUV’: Hyundai Motor reveals all-new KONA N

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the all-new KONA N, an urban compact high-performance ‘hot SUV’ that combines exhilarating performance with a balanced day-to-day driving experience. It is the first SUV model to join the N brand line-up and is set apart by its SUV body type paired with powerful, N-specific driving features

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the all-new KONA N, an urban compact high-performance ‘hot SUV’ that combines exhilarating performance with a balanced day-to-day driving experience. It is the first SUV model to join the N brand line-up and is set apart by its SUV body type paired with powerful, N-specific driving features.

The all-new KONA N combines the fun-to-drive experience of a hot hatch with the versatility of an SUV: Drivers will appreciate its powerful engine and emotional sound experience, while also benefitting from the perfect size and practicality for urban life, including an extensive list of safety features. The all-new KONA N will appeal to active customers looking for a high-performance vehicle that suits the various needs of different lifestyles, including an exhilarating experience on the racetrack.

The ‘hot SUV’ was developed to offer customers uncompromising performance alongside the fun-to-drive philosophy of N brand, together with core SUV values of comfort, convenience, and safety. The latest member of the N brand comes with a four-cylinder 2.0 T-GDI 280 PS flat power engine and a highly distinctive, sporty design. Various motorsport-inspired features contribute to an all-around dynamic driving experience. These include lightweight, 19-inch forged alloy wheels, special sports seats, and an emotional sound experience. The 8-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (N DCT) allows for an even more sporty, high-performance character.

KONA N is a true ‘hot SUV’ with the performance level of a hot hatch. It breaks the rule that SUVs cannot be fun to drive. As an N model, it goes beyond the limits of an ordinary SUV. KONA N can carve corners on the racetrack and bring excitement to everyday driving.

Albert BiermannPresident and Head of R&D Division at Hyundai Motor Group

To embody the N product philosophy with its three pillars – corner rascal, everyday sports car, and race track capability – the all-new KONA N comes with a range of high-performance functionalities: Electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) and its various Electronic Stability Control (ESC) modes have been optimised to improve cornering. Traction Mode ensures that traction can be established across a variety of road conditions while N Grin Control System offers five drive modes across all N models (Eco, Normal, Sport, N and Custom) contribute to its everyday sports car character. Finally, features such as Launch Control or Creep Off ensure full racetrack capability.

KONA N design makes for a powerful presence on the road

The all-new KONA N is a ‘hot SUV’, whose look clearly speaks about a powerful presence and driving fun. It combines the modern design of the new KONA base car with the bold and dynamic language of N models. With a 4,215-mm length, 1,800-mm width, and 1,565-mm height, the all-new KONA N is 10 mm longer than the new KONA and just as long as the new KONA sporty N Line trim. At 2,600 mm, the wheelbase, compared with the base car, remains unchanged. A total of 361 litres of storage space supports a range of outdoor activities. Designed with a focus on maximum weight reduction and high strength, the lightweight 19-inch forged alloy wheels add to a great stance and very sporty appearance.

Exterior design

The exterior design features understated design elements with N-exclusive red accents. The combination of body-coloured claddings and 19-inch wheels provides KONA N with its wide, confident stance. The body-coloured fenders, meanwhile, emphasise the rich volume of the B-SUV’s muscular body, giving KONA N a close-to-the-ground appearance. An exclusive front grille design, with its dedicated mesh, an integrated N logo, and the aggressive light signature of the new KONA, complete the vehicle’s powerful front-on appearance. The Hyundai emblem in dark satin grey was moved down from the bonnet to lower the front focal point.

To the side, customers will notice how the all-new KONA N’s sporty silhouette is emphasised by a low-ride height. Several other design cues indicate that this is a high-performance Hyundai N model, including N exclusive forged wheels with a dark satin grey finish and red callipers, an N logo on the wheel cap, and an exclusive side sill in red with an engraved N logo.

At the rear, the large, double-wing roof spoiler dominates the view, providing the necessary balance to keep the car on the road. Customers will also notice the iconic triangular third brake light. The red accent line and two large exhaust mufflers further emphasise the performance spirit.

For the launch of the all-new KONA N, Hyundai developed a new exterior colour: Sonic Blue. Sonic Blue is set between white and light grey, tinted with Performance Blue. It has been developed to be optimized for an SUV body type while still referencing the dedicated Hyundai high-performance colour Performance Blue. The exclusive new N SUV colour complements and contrasts with the other red, dark grey, and glossy black exterior design elements, giving the all-new KONA N a sporty new look. KONA N is also available in Performance Blue, which is exclusive to N models.

All-new KONA N exterior colours: Sonic Blue – the new N SUV dedicated colour – with Tomato Red accents [launch colour]

Phantom Black Pearl

Atlas White

Cyber Grey Metallic

Dark Knight Grey Pearl

Ignite Red

Performance Blue