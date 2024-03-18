A technological leap for electric mobility: the Premium Platform Electric and the E³ 1.2 electronic architecture

Audi is commencing series production of the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with the Q6 e-tron series

With the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and the new E³ electronic architecture, Audi is continuing to assert its status as a leading provider of networked and fully electric premium mobility. The PPE platform, which was developed jointly with Porsche, and the E³ 1.2 electronic architecture, which was designed with CARIAD, are important milestones for the expansion of Audi’s global electric vehicle range, and they mark the beginning of the biggest product initiative in Audi’s history. With the world premiere of the Audi Q6 e-tron1, the brand with the four rings is introducing its first production model based on the PPE, a platform designed specifically for battery electric vehicles.

“The PPE and with it the Audi Q6 e-tron series are the next technological leap for electric premium mobility – this applies to Audi and the Volkswagen Group and for our customers”, said Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, at the world premiere at the company’s headquarters in Ingolstadt. “The PPE demonstrates how we are pooling our expertise within the Volkswagen Group to make electric mobility scalable. Thanks to the PPE, we are able to launch high-volume, technologically advanced models in various segments and thus further electrify our portfolio,” the Audi CEO added. As Döllner points out, the flexibility of the PPE will help ensure future models each have their unique character in addition to Audi’s characteristic DNA.

From the outset, the PPE’s technical components were developed with the particular requirements of battery electric vehicles in mind and grouped according to functionality. The new architecture harnesses all the benefits of fully electric vehicles. The components feature a modular design. “As the first model series on the new PPE, the Audi Q6 e-tron sets standards in efficiency, range, charging speed, and design”, emphasized Gernot Döllner.

Contributing features include the 800-volt architecture, powerful electric motors, and a modern battery and charging management system. The PPE allows sufficient wheelbase, track width, and ground clearance to accommodate both high-floor and flat-floor models, resulting in design, weight, and efficiency benefits.

Battery assembly facility in Ingolstadt increases vertical integration

The Audi Q6 e-tron series marks the first time a fully electric model will be made in Ingolstadt. In addition, the headquarters is also the first Audi location in Germany to have its own battery assembly facility. “The battery assembly facility allows us to increase vertical range of manufacture in Ingolstadt and brings important skills to the site,” said Gerd Walker, Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics. Xavier Ros, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization, added: “At the same time, we are creating new job opportunities at the locations, because the transformation requires the participation of our workforce to be successful. This transition is possible thanks to our Audi employees who continue to gain qualifications and reinvent themselves professionally.” In Ingolstadt, Audi has qualified around 8,300 employees from Production, Technical Development, and Sales for the launch of the Q6 e-tron series. A large number of experts have been trained for electrification in Győr as well. Over the past two years, AUDI AG has invested more than 250 million euros in the training and development of its employees. “For the transition to electric mobility, we are relying on our existing plants, renewing ourselves from the inside out instead of building new plants. That is sustainability in action, in its social, ecological, and economic aspects,” said Walker. With the Q6 e-tron series, Audi is following through on its promise to offer electric models in all core segments by 2027.

Jörg Schlagbauer, Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG, also welcomes the launch of the next generation of electric Audi models: “We have to reinvent and build cars in new ways, and create new, car-related digital business areas. Customers need to be able to experience Vorsprung durch Technik again. It will be our experienced, open-minded, and passionate Audi employees who will make this happen.”

New E3 electronic architecture enables a unique interior experience

The Audi Q6 e-tron series built on the PPE will be the first Audi model to use the new E3 electronic architecture, version 1.2. The name E3 stands for end-to-end electronic architecture. The architecture is based on a new domain computer structure with five high-performance computers (HPC or high-performance computing platform) that control all vehicle functions, from infotainment and driving functions to semi-automated driving in later stages of evolution. With the E3 1.2, Audi is bringing the latest electronic architecture and software it has jointly developed with CARIAD to its models, including brand-specific features. The electronic architecture, which is used scalably across the Volkswagen Group, represents the next step in the digitalization of the model portfolio. In addition to a new infotainment platform based on the Android Automotive operating system, E3 1.2 also provides the basis for fast software updates and upgrades.

Thanks to a range of functions networking with each other, customers can look forward to a completely new interior experience. The infotainment system offers new functions such as the Audi store for apps in addition to new navigation features, all of which will provide an even more immersive experience in combination with the new display and operating concept. The new concept uses precisely orchestrated displays to present digital content, creating a digital stage in the interior.

SOURCE: Audi