A stronger start in electric mobility: the Audi Q4 40 e-tron

Range up to 423 kilometers thanks to battery capacity of 63 kWh (gross); 150 kW (204 PS) enables impressive performance

Audi is strengthening the Q4 e-tron series by adding a high-range entry-level variant. The fully electric premium model offers extensive standard equipment, a range of up to 412 kilometers (Sportback: 423 kilometers), and DC charging power of 165 kW. With manual battery preconditioning and predictive maintenance reminders, the Q4 40 e-tron1 ensures even more convenience and ease in everyday driving. The entry-level model with a 63 kWh battery can be ordered starting mid-February.

More range means more peace of mind. That is why Audi is equipping the entry-level Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron with a larger battery that makes both everyday driving and leisure time even more relaxed. Starting in February, the compact SUV will be available with a 63 kWh (59 kWh net) battery. This enables an electric range of up to 412 kilometers (256.0 miles) (Sportback: 423 kilometers, 262.8 miles). Under ideal conditions, the battery’s state of charge (SoC) increases from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes when charged at a fast-charging station. Up to 150 kilometers (93.2 miles, Sportback: 155 kilometers, 96.3 miles) can be recharged in ten minutes. The maximum DC charging power is 165 kW.

The Q4 40 e-tron1 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in just 8.1 seconds (combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km: 18.4-16.0 (WLTP); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0; CO2 class: A). Its speed tops out at 160 km/h (99.4 mph). At the rear axle, a permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) with 150 kW (204 PS) of power and high efficiency as well as superior power delivery provides the propulsion. The towing capacity of both model variants is 1,000 kilograms (2,205 lbs) at an incline of twelve percent and 1,200 kilograms (2,645 lbs) at an eight-percent incline.

Shorter charging stops and peace of mind for maintenance

Just like with the other members of the Q4 family, charging times are also shorter for the Q4 40 e-tron1. This is the case even if customers do not use the intelligent route planner and the automatic battery-preconditioning function connected to it.

Drivers who like to plan their charging stops themselves now have the option of manually enabling battery preheating. The so-called manual preconditioning is carried out via the MMI, which shows how many kilowatt are currently available for fast-charging the HV battery and how much additional charging power is available thanks to the preconditioned battery. Manually preconditioning the battery thus ensures the best possible charging results at every charging station.

With the new predictive maintenance reminder, Audi also offers the option of displaying a clear overview of maintenance-relevant parts via the myAudi app. Thanks to color-coded indicators, customers can see the exact status of their vehicle and its components at any time. For example, information can be called up about the brake pads, 12-volt battery, or the contents of the first-aid kit. When the customer activates the predictive maintenance reminder in the myAudi app, the pre-selected dealer will get in touch to arrange an appointment. With this feature, Audi has made the maintenance process more efficient.

Optimal connectivity for every situation

As with the other variants of the Q4 series, the Audi application store is available in the MMI of the Q4 40 e-tron1. Without using a smartphone, it offers access to a large and increasing selection of popular apps in the categories of news and podcasts, sports and games, and videos and entertainment. To use this, a one-year 25 GB data package is already included and can be activated via Cubic Telecom*. The data connection is established directly via the vehicle’s external antenna, which improves signal quality and saves smartphone battery power.

Thanks to extensive navigation content, customers can plan their vehicle charging with pinpoint accuracy. Filters can be used to define the desired battery charge level at a destination or to select charging stations from specific providers – for example, IONITY. The smartphone interface connects a smartphone to the vehicle and seamlessly transfers its content directly to the MMI touch display. Certain content, such as navigation, telephony, music, and selected third-party apps, can be transmitted wirelessly or via a USB-C cable.

ChatGPT includes a variety of options that go beyond the previous voice control. With the upgraded voice-operated system, infotainment, navigation, and climate settings can be controlled and everyday questions can be asked. Since the information can be requested in normal, ordinary language, driving is safer because the driver can always keep their eyes on the road.

ChatGPT is provided by Azure OpenAI Service. The basis for this new feature for Audi customers is Cerence Inc.’s Chat Pro solution with automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.

Premium standard features at an entry-level price starting at 46,150 euros

Entering the premium segment of electric mobility starts at 46,150 euros with the Q4 40 e-tron1. The Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron2 starts at 48,150 euros. The extensive standard equipment includes Audi MMI navigation plus, Audi connect navigation & infotainment, and the fully digital 10.25-inch Audi virtual cockpit instrument cluster. The luggage compartment lid is also electric as standard and, in combination with the optional comfort key, responds to foot gestures. Front seat heating is also a standard feature. Orders for both body versions of the model can be placed starting in mid-February.

*To book this option, a separate registration and authentication process must be completed on the Cubic Telecom website (https://audi.cubictelecom.com). A separate contract is concluded between Cubic and the customer for this service. The data package is valid for a period of 1 year. Please contact your Audi partner or visit https://audi.cubictelecom.com for information on the availability of this service in your country.

SOURCE: Audi