A showcase of speed, elegance, and beauty: the Brouillard debuts in Europe at Wheels Mariënwaerdt

The Bugatti Brouillard – the one-of-one hypercar masterpiece that captivated the automotive world upon its global debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The first creation of Bugatti’s fully bespoke vehicle offering, Programme Solitaire, the Brouillard is an exquisite homage to the art of coachbuilding. The hypercar effortlessly fuses Bugatti’s heritage, engineering genius, and creative expression, distilling the marque’s rich history and cutting-edge performance into an unparalleled design. And now, the Brouillard has taken its first European bow at the prestigious Wheels Mariënwaerdt in the Netherlands.

Channeling the aura of its premiere in the Californian sunshine, the unique Brouillard mesmerized esteemed guests at the country’s premier Concours d’Elegance. Nestled within the grounds of the beautiful Mariënwaerdt Estate, the Brouillard fittingly took pride of place amidst a showcase of one of the world’s most extraordinary Bugatti collections.

In the company of iconic Bugatti vehicles past and present, the Brouillard stood at the forefront of over 30 pristine examples from the Perridon Collection. Resplendent in its gleaming green colorway, the Brouillard’s aerodynamic, sleek exterior offered a striking introduction into the world of the unique car’s extraordinary design.

A majestic interpretation of Bugatti’s timeless design philosophy, the Brouillard offers a heartfelt tribute to its equine namesake – a thoroughbred of extraordinary beauty, elegance, and speed, prized by Ettore Bugatti and at the center of his passion for equestrianism. From the hand-crafted sculpture of Brouillard in the gear selector, to the hand-stitched equine motifs woven into the Parisian fabric of the door panels and back seats, intricately crafted detail inspired by heritage defines the Brouillard’s design.

Profound respect for heritage and individual taste form the foundations of the Programme Solitaire, extending the boundaries of personalization beyond Bugatti’s already highly bespoke Sur Mesure commissions. Programme Solitaire is itself inspired by the automotive artisans that fueled the golden era of coachbuilding in the early 20th century – exceptionally skilled craftspeople that created legendary Bugatti vehicles like the original Type 57, and its beautifully conceived Galibier, Stelvio, Ventoux, and Atalante siblings.

Simultaneously, the technological innovation that has powered Bugatti’s modern revival is infused throughout the Brouillard. Complementing the marque’s unparalleled W16, 1,600 PS quad-turbocharged engine is the bespoke hypercar’s custom Coupé silhouette – shaped by form and function in equal measure to achieve Bugatti’s unequalled fusion of elegance and performance.

