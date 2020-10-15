A performance-focused showcase of Bentleys for Goodwood SpeedWeek

Bentley is set to take part in this weekend’s Goodwood SpeedWeek with a showcase of performance-inspired models that together represent the sporting ethos of the brand. Combining the very best elements of the Festival of Speed, the Goodwood Revival and Goodwood’s renowned Members’ Meetings, Goodwood SpeedWeek will take place on 16 -18 October 2020 at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Bentley is taking this opportunity to showcase three performance-focused models, debuting the agility of the new Flying Spur V8 and the power of the Bentayga Speed in their global public debuts, and demonstrating the extraordinary dynamic and visual performance of the Continental GT V8.

Looking to the future, and inspired by Bentley’s deep understanding of its forward-thinking customers, the EXP 100 GT concept car unveiled last year on the company’s 100th birthday embodies a future vision commensurate with Bentley’s status as the world’s most sought after luxury car brand. The award winning concept car will be on display at SpeedWeek with a dedicated report on the car to be live-streamed on Sunday morning.

Global Debut of the Flying Spur V8

Based on research, customer feedback and trends of customer usage, the new Flying Spur V8 has been engineered to deliver driver-focused ability, whilst offering passengers the refinement, comfort and technology expected from a grand limousine.

The Flying Spur V8 offers a more driver-centric experience via increased agility and a more characterful engine note, whilst benefiting from increased range between fuel stops and a reduction in CO 2 emissions.

The Flying Spur V8 is 100 kg lighter than the W12 version, making the vehicle feel more agile and responsive with a distinctive personality of its own. The new model includes the latest powertrain and chassis advancements: Adaptive Air Suspension, Torque Vectoring by Brake, Drive Dynamics Control, and Electric Steering, all of which are standard features. Furthermore, customers can add Bentley’s pioneering 48V electric active anti-roll technology (Bentley Dynamic Ride), and Electronic All-Wheel Steering for even greater agility.

At the heart of the vehicle is Bentley’s 4.0-litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine, which produces a peak power of 550 PS (542 bhp, 404 kW) and uses twin-scroll turbos to reach its maximum torque of 770 Nm at just under 2000 rpm.

The 90 degree “V” configuration, cross-plane crankshaft and eight perfectly balanced cylinders give the engine its characteristic and unmistakable V8 engine sound and the impressive power output provides a 0-60 mph time of 4.0 secs (0-100 km/h, 4.1 secs) and a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h).

The Flying Spur V8 will be driven in the First Glance class by Bentley’s Head of Chassis Mechatronics, Andrew Unsworth.

The Most Powerful Bentayga

The new Bentayga Speed takes the Bentayga’s extraordinary abilities to new levels, utilising the 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers peak power of 635 PS (626 bhp). Effortless acceleration is always guaranteed thanks to 900 Nm (664 lb.ft) of torque, available as a plateau from 1,500 rpm to 5,000 rpm. The assembly of the W12 powertrain takes the skilled engine builders approximately ten per cent of the total hours required for the manufacture of the Bentayga Speed.

With exceptional performance, comfort and handling, maximum speed is 190 mph (306 km/h), while the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint is delivered in 3.9 seconds.

To match the elevated levels of performance, the Bentayga Speed sports a purposeful exterior look. Dark-tint headlights, body-coloured side skirts, unique front and rear bumpers and a striking, elongated tailgate spoiler characterise the Speed’s performance credentials. Dark-tint radiator and bumper grilles, a unique 22-inch wheel design available in two finishes (painted and dark tint) and Speed signature badging add to the sporting design cues.

At the rear, the exhaust finishers are now the oval design that signifies a W12 powertrain. Dark-tint tail lamps complete the Speed exterior signature.

For SpeedWeek, the Bentayga Speed wears a livery featuring Bentley’s Beyond100 future strategy – more details of which are to be revealed soon. It will be driven in the First Glance class by former Bentley Boy, and winner of the 2003 24 Hours of Le Mans behind the wheel of a Bentley Speed 8, Guy Smith.

Continental GT – Extraordinary Power and Style

The third-generation Bentley Continental GT combines spirited, focused performance with handcrafted luxury and cutting-edge technology, to create the finest Grand Tourer ever produced.

The muscular exterior design, created using revolutionary technology, results in a lightweight, yet stiff, body. The engine is positioned further back to improve weight distribution, resulting in driver-focused, dynamic performance.

The Active All-Wheel-Drive System varies the front-to-rear torque split dependent upon the driving situation, and the vehicle will use rear-wheel drive as much as possible during normal driving for optimum efficiency and dynamic performance. Based on the conditions and the driver’s behaviour, the system will also send drive to the front axle as required. This reduces the understeer effect from fixed all-wheel drive, as well as increasing driver engagement for those who revel in the dynamic attributes of the Continental GT.

For those wanting to emphasise the sporting credentials of their Continental GT, the Styling and Blackline Specifications are available. Crafted by hand to exact tolerances following an extensive development programme, the Styling Specification includes a front bumper splitter, side skirts with metallic Bentley badges, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler in high gloss carbon fibre increases the vehicles presence and muscular aesthetics. Blackline Specification replaces all exterior chrome brightware with gloss black versions.

For customers who already own a Bentley, the Styling Specification can be retrofitted via any Bentley Dealership.

The Continental GT V8, finished in stunning Orange Flame, will be driven in the Supercar class by Bentley’s Functional Manager for Vehicle Dynamics, Andy Marson.

The Future of Luxury and Grand Touring

The Bentley EXP 100 GT concept car was born from pure Bentley DNA and inspired by the company’s deep understanding of the desires of its intelligent, forward-thinking customers. Beautifully styled, it embraces Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a means to reassert the car as a place for creating, experiencing and capturing extraordinary human experiences and emotions.

Designed from the inside out and taking advantage of an all-electric platform, Bentley EXP 100 GT reimagines the Grand Tourer for the world of 2035. This is a world of shared luxury experiences where passenger and driver enjoy equal status in their enjoyment of their extraordinary journeys. The car’s presence and impressive exterior proportions are reminiscent of many of Bentleys’ historic Grand Tourers. The result is a future vision commensurate with Bentley’s status as the world’s most sought after luxury car brand.

