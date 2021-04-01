A.P. Honda, Thai Honda Manufacturing and HPD have merged to form a new company named “Thai Honda Manufacturing” combining their sales and production capabilities

Honda announced an amalgamation of A.P. Honda Co., Ltd., Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and HPD Co., Ltd., a shareholding company, — forming a new company named “Thai Honda Manufacturing Co., Ltd.” The establishment of the new company was effective on the 31st of March 2021.

“This amalgamation will strengthen Honda motorcycle operations in Thailand, making the brand more responsive to customers and ready for future market needs” said Mr. Masayuki Igarashi, Chief Officer for Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania), Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

The new company will combine the strengths of each company with a focus on delivering new motorcycles and power products that exceed customer expectations. This amalgamation will also eliminate redundancies, and increase speed and accuracy.

Mr. Shigeto Kimura, former president of A.P. Honda Co., Ltd. will be in charge as the first president of the new company to ensure a smooth consolidation of sales and production sides.

There will be no change in the distribution channel of Honda motorcycles and power products in Thailand for the time being. Honda Wing Center network will still distribute Honda motorcycles while Honda BigWing network will serve customers with its big bikes (400cc or above). CUB House, the showroom for value-added products, will still run its business without any change.

SOURCE: Honda