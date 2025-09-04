Duster and Bigster gain a new ultra-versatile powertrain: the hybrid-g 150 4x4

Dacia is upgrading the Duster and Bigster powertrain ranges, with the hybrid-G 150 4×4, available on both models.

The combination of hybrid technology, LPG bi-fuel, and all-wheel drive is a world premiere.

This bi-fuel 4×4 LPG hybrid is efficient, versatile, frugal and easy to drive. Combining a 103 kW (140 hp) 1.2-litre 48V mild-hybrid engine on the front axle with a 23 kW peak (31 hp) electric motor on the rear axle. It delivers maximum output of 113 kW (154 hp), with torque of 230 Nm for the combustion engine and up to 87 Nm for the electric motor.

The internal combustion engine is coupled to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with steering-wheel paddles, and the electric motor to a twin-speed gearbox with a disengageable rear axle.

The twin-speed gearbox with the 48V rear electric motor is a world premiere. Delivering high torque to the wheels at low speeds in first gear to maximize off-road capabilities, this innovative technology can be also used up to 140 kph to offer power, electric driving, motor brake and off-road performance when using the second gear. The neutral position (clutch disengaged) eliminates friction loss on the road, for lower fuel consumption in 2WD mode, for example at constant vehicule speed on highway.

Gears on the dual-clutch gearbox can be changed using paddle shifters – a first for Dacia. This feature is particularly useful in off-roading, towing and mountain driving.

With the electric motor connected to the rear wheels and the 48V 0.84 kWh Li-Ion battery self-charging during deceleration and braking, the powertrain is frequently able to operate in electric mode. Over an urban cycle, Duster and Bigster hybrid-G 150 4×4 can remain in electric mode for up to 60% of driving time.

Unique on the market, this 4×4 bi-fuel hybrid takes full advantage of the historically low price of LPG (0.97€/l in France at 01/09/25) to deliver substantial savings. This technology cuts running costs by 30% and CO 2 emissions by 20g compared with the current mild hybrid 130 4×4 offer.

With its two 50-litre tanks, one for petrol and one for LPG, Duster guarantees a range of up to 1,500 km (WLTP cycle), without a refuel.

This 48V mild hybrid powertrain optimises fuel consumption, averaging just 7.1* – 7.2** l/100 km (LPG) and 5.5* – 5.6** l/100 km (petrol). CO 2 emissions are 116* – 118**g/km (LPG) and 124* – 126* g/km (petrol) respectively.

With its rear-mounted electric motor, all-wheel drive offers a number of advantages:

two gear ratios to optimise driving conditions in 4×4 mode to 140 kph

a disengageable rear axle for reduced friction and therefore lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions

emissions torque instantaneous available as soon as a loss of grip

Increased driveability on and off-road.

With these powertrains, Duster and Bigster feature six driving modes for all situations:

Auto , where the vehicle automatically manages the switch between 4×2 and 4×4 modes

, where the vehicle automatically manages the switch between 4×2 and 4×4 modes Eco for maximum savings, switching to 4×4 mode in case of a loss of grip

for maximum savings, switching to 4×4 mode in case of a loss of grip Snow, for safer driving in 4×4 mode on slippery roads

for safer driving in 4×4 mode on slippery roads Mud / Sand in full-time optimised 4×4 for loose surfaces

in full-time optimised 4×4 for loose surfaces Lock for off-road driving on rugged terrain at low speed

for off-road driving on rugged terrain at low speed Hill Descent Control to control steering and stabilize vehicle speed when driving downhill at a speed of between 3 and 30 kph.

The hybrid-G 150 4×4 maintains the off-road capabilities of Duster and Bigster, while delivering increased driveability with the automatic gearbox and rear-mounted electric motor.

The new powertrain will be available on Duster and Bigster by the end of the year.

* Duster (certification pending)

**Bigster (certification pending)

New powertrains on Duster

Duster has renewed its range of powertrains, delivering more power and driveability while remaining affordable.

The hybrid 155 replaces the hybrid 140

The mild hybrid 140 replaces the mild hybrid 130

The Eco-G 120 replaces the Eco-G 100

Duster now ships with a choice of four powertrains, including the hybrid-G 150 4×4, all compliant with the EU6e-bis standard.

Duster hybrid 155. After Bigster, Duster is now available with the new hybrid 155 powertrain. It combines a 109 bhp 4-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors (a 50 hp motor and a high-voltage starter/generator), a 1.4 kWh battery (230V) and an automatic electric gearbox. It has four gears for the ICE engine and two others for the electric motors. This combined technology is made possible by the absence of a clutch.

The regenerative braking function works alongside the battery, with its high energy recovery capacity, and the efficient automatic gearbox, allowing Duster to remain in electric mode up to 80% of the time in the city. Further, the car always starts up in electric mode.

With the hybrid 155, Duster achieves combined fuel consumption of just 4.6 litres/100 km, 8% lower than the hybrid 140, with CO 2 emissions of just 105g/km (-7g/km compared to the hybrid 140).

Duster mild hybrid 140 This first level of electrification combines a new-generation 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine based on the Miller cycle (optimised efficiency and reduced pumping loss) with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The hybrid system supports the combustion engine during the start-up and acceleration phases, optimising driving pleasure and reducing average fuel consumption (5.4 l/100 km) and CO 2 emissions (122 g/km) by around 10% compared with an ICE of equivalent power. Regenerative braking recharges the 0.8 kWh battery as part of a process that is completely transparent to the driver.

Duster Eco-G 120 Duster is also available in a more powerful LPG version (+20 hp), aimed at customers looking for greater versatility from a powertrain with optimised running costs. Europe’s undisputed leader in LPG vehicles, Dacia is the only manufacturer to offer bi-fuel petrol/LPG powertrains on all its ICE models. When running on LPG, new Duster Eco-G 120 emits 10% less CO 2 on average than an equivalent petrol engine. It offers a range of up to 1,380 km through two fuel tanks with a combined capacity of 100 litres: 50 litres of petrol and 50 litres of LPG. The tanks are positioned under the boot floor to avoid impacting load space. A dashboard function enables a fast seamless switch from one fuel type to the other.

New interior trim for Duster

Coinciding with the roll-out of these new powertrains, Duster gains a new interior look with exclusive upholstery and matching trim on the journey finish. The driver’s seat now includes lumbar adjustment.

The extreme finish now features new black alloy wheels.

With the hybrid powertrains, both trim levels are now available with adaptive cruise control, standard with journey and optional with extreme.

SOURCE: Dacia