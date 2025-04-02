A new era for Bugatti in the Netherlands: the all-new Bugatti Rotterdam showroom opens its doors

In the new era of Bugatti, defined by the Tourbillon¹ hyper sports car, the marque’s incomparable journey takes a new path

In the new era of Bugatti, defined by the Tourbillon¹ hyper sports car, the marque’s incomparable journey takes a new path. A cutting-edge interpretation of timeless design and unparalleled luxury, the Tourbillon has captured the imaginations of enthusiasts around the world. And so that journey continues, as the latest in Bugatti’s illustrious lineage arrived for the Grand Opening of the Bugatti showroom in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Showcasing a modern design that embodies the rich and successful partnership between Bugatti and Pon Luxury & Performance Cars, Bugatti Rotterdam provides an extraordinary home for the brand in the Netherlands.

In a relationship that has flourished since 2012, Pon Luxury & Performance Cars has reinforced its reputation as a trusted partner for the brand, establishing itself as a crucial instrument in Bugatti’s success in the country – the unison of each vehicle and discerning owner exquisitely facilitated by the industry-leading outfit.

The manifestation of that success was symbolized by the first Bugatti showroom in the Netherlands, opened in 2016 in partnership with Pon Luxury & Performance Cars. Housed within the historic ‘Het Koopmanshuis’ – a stone’s throw away from where Pon’s Automotive Operations started more than a century ago – Bugatti’s Leusden home served for years to deliver the success worthy of the marque’s storied name.

And now, as Bugatti advances into its new era, it elevates the essence of the brand experience to new heights. An elegantly presented, 188-square-meter space, envelops customers in the Bugatti universe – finished in the latest iteration of Bugatti’s visual identity.

Marking the arrival of the new space, came a private Grand Opening event. Hosting Bugatti’s esteemed guests in an evening of festivities, Bugatti’s senior leadership team led by Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, and Hendrik Malinowski, Bugatti Managing Director, created a warm atmosphere of nostalgia and anticipation for a thrilling future in equal measure.

Enjoying the conviviality of the event with a glass of Carbon Champagne in-hand, guests could admire the beautiful vehicles on display, including the stunning Baby Bugatti II. At the center of the celebration, the iconic vehicles that, through Bugatti’s illustrious history, have curated an unparalleled legend. From the iconic Type 45, distinguished by its unique U16 engine, to the extraordinary EB110, the striking Veyron Grand Sport Venet, history-making Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition Car and Chiron Super Sport 300+², and the Tourbillon, the host of Bugatti cars served as a poignant reminder of the excellence that continues to power the brand into the future.

SOURCE: Bugatti