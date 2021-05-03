A new engine for a new generation: 2.0 TSI 190PS DSG now available for the SEAT Leon

The SEAT Leon family is growing, adding even more personality and character to the line-up

The SEAT Leon family is growing, adding even more personality and character to the line-up. The range of engines and energies – petrol (TSI), diesel (TDI), mild-hybrid (eTSI), plug-in hybrid (e-HYBRID) and compressed natural gas (TGI) – available is already wide, and now the Leon adds a new engine, the 2.0 TSI 190PS DSG powertrain, available in both 5-door and Sportstourer bodies.

The introduction of the front-wheel drive 2.0 TSI 190PS (140kW)delivers strong dynamics, with a drive that is thrilling, and thanks to the smooth shifting 7-speed DSG transmission, effortlessly.

MacPherson struts and a multilink rear axle deliver a reliable drive and a starting point where the more advanced systems expand dynamics. And when it comes to the brake system, the Leon 2.0 TSI is equipped with wide 312x25mm front ventilated disc brakes,in addition to the rear solid disc brakes.

This new petrol engine, based as the previous generation on a Miller cycle, introduces several improvements in order to fulfil the latest emission standards and fuel consumption efficiency. First, it introduces new direct injection injectors, which substitutes the previous dual injection system. Significant improvement to reduce engine friction and the integration of a new turbo contribute to the efficiency of this new version of Leon.

The 2.0 TSI 190PS (140kW), which produces 320Nm of torque, and DSG combination means that while the SEAT Leon can reach 100km/h in only 7.4 seconds (Sportstourer: 7.6s), it also delivers driving dynamics efficiently. Based on the official WLTP test cycle, combined consumptions for the 5-door version are between 6.7-7.2 l/100km (Sportstourer: 6.7-7.3) while CO 2 emissions are between 151-164g/km (Sportstourer: 151-165g/km).

Production of the front-wheel drive SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI 190PS DSG, designed and developed in Barcelona, started at the brand’s Martorell facilities this week.

Note: the new 2.0 TSI 190 PS engine is also available for the SEAT Ateca and the SEAT Tarraco (exclusively with the 4Drive system).

Technical data

SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI 190 7-speed DSG, Front-Wheel Drive

Engine 2.0 TSI Cylinder/Valves 4-cyl – 16v Displacement 1,984cc Bore and stroke 82.5 x 92.8 Compression ratio 12.2 Maximum Power 190PS (140kW) / 4,200 – 6,000 rpm Maximum Torque 320Nm / 1,500 – 4,100 0 to 100km/h 7.4s (Sportstourer: 7.6s) Combined fuel consumption (WLTP) 6.7 – 7.2 l/100km (Sportstourer: 6.7 – 7.3 l/100km) Combined CO 2 figure (WLTP) 151 – 164 g/km (Sportstourer: 151 – 165 g/km)

SOURCE: SEAT