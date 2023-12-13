A milestone in the development of electric Mobility in Switzerland: NOYO Mobility becomes VOYAH’s official partner in Switzerland

NOYO Mobility is proud to become the official importer for VOYAH in Switzerland

Partnership for Switzerland: NOYO Mobility x VOYAH

NOYO Mobility is proud to become the official importer for VOYAH in Switzerland. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing electric mobility in the Swiss market, offering customers access to innovative technologies, top-tier service, and sustainable mobility solutions.

IAA Mobility Munich 2023

During this year’s IAA Mobility 2023 event in Munich, NOYO Mobility achieved resounding success for the VOYAH brand in presenting the VOYAH FREE electric vehicle to the public. For an impressive ten consecutive days, NOYO Mobility served as the on-site representative of VOYAH at the prestigious FÜNF HÖFE inner-city shopping designation. Engaging in over 5,000 conversations with enthusiastic attendees and addressing the inquiries of more than 100 journalists, the response from the German-speaking media and journalists was overwhelmingly positive.

As a result of these eﬀorts, NOYO Mobility generated for VOYAH an impressive portfolio of over 300 articles for the DACH region. The consensus from media coverage underscored the premium quality, exceptional driving comfort, and outstanding value-for-money positioning of the VOYAH FREE. This position establishes it as a formidable competitor to established German premium brands and similar models.

Roadshow Switzerland

In close collaboration with dedicated Swiss dealers, NOYO Mobility orchestrated a series of engaging community events. One notable occasion was a compelling partnership with Auto Birrer AG in Sursee, which revolved around unveiling the world of Chinese e-mobility. Dr. Daniel Kirchert, CEO of NOYO Mobility, shared his extensive 20-year experience in the Chinese automotive sector, captivating the audience with his insights.

To enhance the experience, we brought along multiple VOYAH FREE models, providing attendees with the opportunity to get up close and personal with these remarkable electric vehicles. What’s more, participants had the chance to take these vehicles for test drives, experiencing firsthand the innovation and excellence that defines the VOYAH FREE. The response was nothing short of remarkable, generating a wave of interest and enthusiasm that left a lasting impression on all who attended.

First Customer Delivery

In a remarkable series of milestones, we recently marked the successful launch of the VOYAH FREE in Switzerland by celebrating our first customer delivery. Katia, our esteemed first customer, was brimming with excitement as she took the keys to her Cloud Blue VOYAH FREE. With her family by her side, she’s now set to embark on unforgettable journeys, exploring the breathtaking landscapes of Switzerland.

First retail partnership in Zurich

Garage Matter AG, located in Neuenhof near Zurich, was introduced as the first retail and service partner for VOYAH in Switzerland. This partnership is pivotal in promoting sustainable mobility and offering comprehensive customer support.

Retail Network Expansion – alphaCARS.CH AG by Baldegger Group

AlphaCARS.CH AG by Baldegger Group has been appointed as the new distributor and service partner for VOYAH in the eastern part of Switzerland. The Baldegger Group’s extensive experience in the premium vehicle sector ensures the accessibility of VOYAH vehicles and services in the region. The retail and service the network is continuously growing, with more partners already onboarded and additional ones joining by the end of 2023.

Strategic Partnership with Galliker Transport AG

NOYO Mobility has established from the very beginning a strategic partnership with Galliker Transport AG, a key player in vehicle logistics for Switzerland and widely known for best-in-class service for the automotive industry. This collaboration allows VOYAH customers to access premium services throughout Switzerland, enhancing mobility solutions.

Auto Zurich

With more than 60.000 visitors, NOYO participated with VOYAH as an exhibitor at the Swiss motor show Auto Zurich 2023. As the most anticipated automotive event in Switzerland, VOYAH and the model FREE have been the highlight of the show. For five days, potential customers could test drive the VOYAH FREE and interact at the booth with team members to get to know the new brand and learn more about it. This platform was also perfect to exchange with journalist and generate coverage in media.

Retail Network Expansion – Auto Birrer AG

NOYO enhances its presence in Central Switzerland through a sales and service partnership with Auto Birrer AG. Based in the canton of Lucerne, Auto Birrer AG has established itself as an experienced expert in electric vehicles and is now a partner of NOYO for the VOYAH brand in Central Switzerland.

The collaboration includes the distribution and service of VOYAH electric vehicles and is actually supported by the highly motivated team at Auto Birrer. The team goes beyond conventional approaches, offering innovative subscription models, for example, that fully support our vision of customer-oriented solutions.

For NOYO, this partnership not only marks another milestone but also demonstrates its commitment to widespread availability and top-notch service.

Retail Network Expansion – Gysin + Gerspacher

With Gysin + Gerspacher AG Garage, we have gained a partner with a rich tradition for our VOYAH brand in the Solothurn canton. The over 100 years of experience of Gysin + Gerspacher is not only impressive but also future-oriented. In recent years, they have intensified their focus on electromobility, which is now reflected in the inclusion of VOYAH in their portfolio.

Retail Network Expansion – Brand Automobile AG

The newest addition to our retail network is situated in central Switzerland. Brand Automobile AG is a decade-long BMW and MINI retail partner with very high-quality standards for sales and service. The team has great knowledge in ensuring customer service for premium brand customers.

Customer Deliveries

Year to date, we have successfully completed 25 customer deliveries. The brand and our product have garnered a positive reception, indicating a strong foundation to further establish and elevate our presence within the market. Our relentless commitment drives us forward as we continue to focus on delivering exceptional experiences and building the brand’s reputation among our

audience.

SOURCE: Dongfeng