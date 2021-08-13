A legend returns: New Acura Integra coming for a new generation

Acura today announced the return of the Integra during its annual appearance at Monterey Car Week

Acura today announced the return of the Integra during its annual appearance at Monterey Car Week. The legendary nameplate, one of two models in the original product lineup when Acura launched on March 27, 1986, will rejoin the performance brand’s product portfolio as a new compact premium entrant next year.

“The Integra is back,” said Jon Ikeda Vice President and Acura Brand Officer. “I’m thrilled to say Integra is returning to the Acura lineup with the same fun-to-drive spirit and DNA of the original, fulfilling our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in every way – design, performance and the overall driving experience.”

SOURCE: Acura