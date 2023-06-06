A leading global OEM starts production of 3 car models with Cipia’s Driver Sense driver monitoring system

Cipia, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that a leading global OEM has started production on three car models that will integrate Cipia’s Driver Sense driver monitoring system

Cipia, an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that a leading global OEM has started production on three car models that will integrate Cipia’s Driver Sense driver monitoring system. The three vehicles are being produced for the global market, including the USA.

“The start of production of these models marks another remarkable milestone in our technological journey” said Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia. “It is another example of our In-Cabin sensing solution’s robustness and maturity. Cipia is committed to making the driving experience safer for drivers, passengers, and all road users.”

Cipia’s Driver Sense DMS is being integrated into these car models; the technology behind Driver Sense software uses computer vision and AI to monitor a driver’s state by tracking head pose, direction of gaze, driver position and actions to determine if the driver is drowsy or distracted, holding a phone while driving and more. Using the data provided by Cipia’s Driver Sense, automakers can provide alerts to the driver in real time or take other advanced safety measures to ensure a safe journey.

SOURCE: Cipia