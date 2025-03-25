A Lancia journey through time in the heart of Waterloo

Lancia celebrates its return to the BeLux market with an exclusive drive event in Waterloo, blending heritage and innovation by bringing together iconic classics and the all-new Lancia Ypsilon

Last Friday, Lancia brought together past and present on the scenic roads of Waterloo in Belgium. A select group of journalists was invited to experience an extraordinary lineup of vehicles—ranging from the brand’s most iconic classics to its newest model Lancia Ypsilon —during an exclusive drive event designed to mark Lancia’s return to the Belux market.

At the heart of this experience was a unique opportunity to get behind the wheel of the new Lancia Ypsilon alongside timeless legends including the elegant Aurelia B50 Cabriolet, the Flavia Cabriolet Vignale, the rally-bred Delta HF, the sculptural Fulvia Sport 1600 and the charismatic Thema 8.32—each a symbol of Lancia’s pioneering design and engineering excellence.

“This event was about more than just driving cars,” said Barbara De Mol, Marketing Director Lancia Stellantis Belgium. “It was about reconnecting with Lancia’s soul—its history, its elegance, its daring spirit—and showing how that DNA is still very much alive today. The return of Lancia to the Belux region isn’t just a comeback; it’s the start of a new era.”

By weaving together decades of innovation, design, and passion, the event served as a compelling reminder of what makes Lancia truly unique—and why its comeback marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the region.

Lancia Fulvia Sport 1600

Among Italy’s many automotive treasures, few possess the quiet allure and rarity of the Lancia Fulvia Sport 1600. Built between 1971 and 1972 in limited numbers—fewer than 800 units—this fastback coupé is the hidden jewel of the Fulvia family. While its rally-winning sibling, the Fulvia Coupé, claimed the spotlight, the Sport 1600 took a different path: one of avant-garde design, lightweight engineering, and understated brilliance.

Styled by the legendary Zagato, the Sport 1600 wears a body that blends purposeful aerodynamics with unique design quirks. From its flowing lines and hidden door handles to the Kamm-tail rear and rear pop-out windows, it’s unmistakably a Zagato creation. Though early Fulvia Sports featured aluminum body panels, the 1600 returned to steel, trading slight weight gain for greater structural rigidity and everyday usability.

Beneath its sculpted hood lies a 1.6-liter V4 engine, delivering around 115 horsepower. That may not sound earth-shattering, but paired with a precise 5-speed manual gearbox, a lightweight chassis, and front-wheel drive—a rarity among sports cars of the era—it creates an experience that is nimble, engaging, and uniquely refined. Four-wheel disc brakes and carefully tuned suspension round out the package, making it as composed in the corners as it is quick on the straights.

Inside, the cockpit is intimate and driver-focused, echoing the no-nonsense attitude of a true grand touring machine. This isn’t a car that shouts for attention; it earns admiration with each detail, from the subtle Zagato badging to the balanced road manners that reveal its Lancia DNA.

Today, the Lancia Fulvia Sport 1600 is a coveted collector’s piece—rare, beautiful, and full of character. It’s a car for those who appreciate the intersection of innovation and elegance, and for whom rarity is not just a number, but a statement.

Lancia Delta HF

From elegant hatchback to rally legend, the Lancia Delta HF carved out one of the most remarkable legacies in motorsport history. Launched in 1979 with a design by Giugiaro and crowned Car of the Year in 1980, the Delta’s racing journey truly began in 1983 with the arrival of the twin-cam 1600 GT and the revival of the hallowed HF badge.

The real transformation came with the fearsome Delta S4, built in collaboration with Abarth for Group B rallying. But when Group B was banned in 1986, Lancia didn’t skip a beat. It decided to develop the Delta HF 4WD, ready to dominate the new Group A era.

Victorious on its debut at the 1987 Monte Carlo Rally, the Delta HF began an unbroken six-year winning streak in the World Rally Championship. Through continuous evolution—HF 4WD, HF Integrale, 16V, and finally the 16V Evoluzione—the Delta grew more powerful, more precise, and more unstoppable. It claimed: 6 consecutive Constructors’ Championships (1987–1992), 4 Drivers’ Championships, 46 WRC rally victories and multiple European and Group N titles.

Among its most memorable feats: the long-awaited triumph at the Safari Rally in 1988 (repeated in 1989), and a stunning 1–2–3–4 finish in Portugal in 1990. Each version of the Delta HF blended raw performance with cutting-edge technology—turbocharged engines, advanced AWD systems, and telemetry ahead of its time.

With over 300 horsepower in its final Group A form, the Delta HF wasn’t just fast—it was mythic.

Even after its last rally evolution in 1991, the car’s influence endured, keeping the Delta name alive in showrooms until 1994. More than just a champion, the Lancia Delta HF became a symbol of Italian engineering, passion, and relentless pursuit of victory.

Lancia Thema 8.32

In a decade defined by excess and elegance, the Lancia Thema 8.32 emerged as one of the most unexpected and refined statements in automotive luxury. Introduced in 1986, it was Lancia’s boldest move—pairing a stately executive saloon with the beating heart of a Ferrari.

Beneath the discreet, clean-cut lines of the Thema sat a 3.0-litre 32-valve Ferrari V8, derived from the engine used in the Ferrari 308 and Mondial Quattrovalvole. Tuned for smoothness and subtlety, it produced 215 horsepower—making it the most powerful front-wheel-drive car of its time, with a top speed of 240 km/h. Performance met poise, in true Italian fashion.

But the Thema 8.32 was not just about speed—it was a celebration of craftsmanship. The interior was richly appointed with briar wood, Alcantara, and, optionally, Poltrona Frau leather. Every surface radiated understated luxury. Unique touches like the electrically retractable rear spoiler, Ferrari-style star-shaped alloy wheels, and side skirts with a fine double yellow line gave the car a quiet presence—never shouting, only whispering prestige.

Externally, only the initiated could tell it was something special. No flashy badges, no flamboyance—just elegance hiding a pedigree. Even the engine cover avoided overt Ferrari branding, a nod to its gentlemanly restraint.

The 8.32 was also a technological showcase, featuring electronically controlled suspension and advanced engine management for the time. It represented Lancia at its most daring: fusing the soul of a sports car with the suit of an executive sedan.

Only 3,520 units were built—2,370 from the first series, and 1,150 from the facelifted second—cementing its place as an instant classic. Today, the Thema 8.32 is a coveted collector’s item, embodying a time when Italian automakers weren’t afraid to mix emotion with engineering.

More than a car, the Lancia Thema 8.32 is a story of balance: Ferrari firepower, Lancia luxury, and timeless design—crafted not to impress the crowd, but to reward the driver.

Lancia Flavia Cabriolet Vignale

Launched in 1960 under the technical direction of Antonio Fessia, the Lancia Flavia was a pioneering model that introduced two major automotive innovations to Italy: front-wheel drive, a flat-engine and four disc-brakes. It marked a radical departure from traditional rear-wheel-drive architecture, embodying Fessia’s “everything at the front” concept—aimed at improving safety, comfort, and efficiency.

The Flavia featured a front-mounted, horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine positioned ahead of the axle, with a gearbox behind the differential. This layout allowed for a spacious interior, enhanced ride comfort, and better weight distribution. It was also the first Italian car to adopt four-wheel disc brakes as standard, boosting its safety credentials.

Designed by Piero Castagnero, the Flavia’s body was modern and squared-off, with rounded corners and trapezoidal motifs. Inside, the absence of a central tunnel allowed for a roomy, six-seat configuration and exceptional luggage space.

Debuting at the 1960 Turin Motor Show, the Flavia initially came with a 1.5L engine, later upgraded to a 1.8L unit with up to 102 hp in its fuel-injected version. While not overtly sporty, it delivered excellent road holding, especially in wet and snowy conditions, making it one of the safest and most advanced sedans of its era.

The Lancia Flavia wasn’t just a car—it was a turning point in automotive design, setting the tone for Lancia’s engineering-led approach to innovation throughout the 1960s and beyond.

Among the most captivating versions of the Flavia was the Cabriolet Vignale, introduced in 1962. Styled by Giovanni Michelotti and built by Carrozzeria Vignale, this open-top variant added a touch of glamour and Italian flair to the Flavia’s technical sophistication. With its clean, elegant lines and refined proportions, the Cabriolet Vignale perfectly balanced engineering innovation with handcrafted beauty. It shared the same advanced front-wheel-drive layout and flat-four boxer engine as the sedan, offering both poise and composure on the road. Available with 1.5 and later 1.8-liter engines, including fuel-injected versions, the Cabriolet combined grand touring spirit with Lancia’s renowned ride comfort—making it one of the most desirable Italian convertibles of its era.

Lancia Aurelia B50 Cabriolet

The Lancia Aurelia B50 Cabriolet, introduced in 1951, represents one of the earliest expressions of the Italian gran turismo spirit—where refined engineering met elegant coachbuilt style. As part of the prestigious Aurelia lineup, the B50 was the open-top version of Lancia’s groundbreaking post-war model, and was often clothed in beautifully sculpted bodies by Italy’s top coachbuilders, most notably Pininfarina.

At the heart of the Aurelia B50 was innovation. It was powered by a 1.8-liter V6 engine, the first production V6 in automotive history, engineered by the legendary Francesco De Virgilio. This smooth and torquey engine was mated to a 4-speed column-shift manual gearbox, driving the rear wheels. Its monocoque chassis design with independent front suspension and rear transaxle provided excellent handling for the era—making it as capable as it was stylish.

The Cabriolet version distinguished itself with its low, flowing lines, refined detailing, and a luxurious, handcrafted interior. With its soft-top roof and graceful proportions, it was equally suited to seaside boulevards or scenic Alpine passes. Its rarity and elegance made it a favorite among Italy’s elite, and it stood as a symbol of postwar optimism and Italian design excellence.

Produced in limited numbers, the Aurelia B50 Cabriolet is now a highly sought-after collector’s item—admired not just for its beauty, but for its pivotal role in automotive history as one of the earliest luxury open-top touring cars combining performance, comfort, and advanced engineering.

The new Lancia Ypsilon

The new Lancia Ypsilon is the first car of a brand new era, with a timeless design, pure and radical shapes, high-tech yet user-friendly. It is an all-new car that embodies Lancia comfort on board, thanks to the attention to stylistic details and the selection of materials and colors, all made possible by the collaboration with Cassina.

The new Lancia Ypsilon tells four stories: drivability, in terms of handling, agility, comfort, and driving pleasure; state-of-the-art technology, always simple and intuitive, in perfect Lancia style, in the name of onboard well-being, safety, and connectivity; electrification, with a car whose 100% electric version can guarantee outstanding performance, the utmost efficiency, and best-in-class range and charging times; and finally the Italian Elegance, typical of the most beautiful Lancia cars ever, with a timeless style, inspired by the past and as the same time contemporary.

The all-electric version of the new Lancia Ypsilon is the brand’s first 100% electric car. The model marks the entry into the era of electric mobility. It embodies the vision of normative performance for range, charging time and efficiency.

With a 156 hp/115 kW powertrain and 51 kWh battery, making it best-in-class in the premium hatchback B-segment, the new Lancia Ypsilon can achieve a range of up to 403 km in the combined WLTP cycle. It can fast charge from 20% to 80% in just 24 minutes, or to charge enough for 100 km in 10 minutes. The car’s fuel consumption is between 14.3 and 14.6 kWh per 100 km.

The Hybrid version is designed for anyone looking for versatility and respect for the environment. The car is equipped with a hybrid engine of the latest generation, with a 1.2-liter engine of 100 hp (74 kW) and 3-cylinder 48V technology, which combines maximum efficiency with rock-solid reliability. This engine delivers a top speed of 190 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds and extremely low emissions of 103 to 104 g/km according to the WLTP cycle. The intelligent driving system automatically switches to pure electric mode, for example when maneuvering at low speeds, reducing the car’s fuel consumption and improving the driving experience. The hybrid version is equipped with a six-speed e-DCT automatic transmission and electronic features such as e-Start, e-Parking, e-Queuing and e-Creeping allow drivers to adapt their driving style to their needs.

Customers can of course enjoy test drives with the Lancia Ypsilon 100% Electric (Range of 403 kms WLTP) and the very efficient Hybrid version.

Reminder: Lancia restarts Rally 4

Lancia returns to the rally world in the category where the basis of the competition is laid: Rally 4, the heart and soul of the rally competition, where young drivers are fuelled by passion and compete to become the professionals of tomorrow. In Europe, Rally 4 is one of the most popular categories thanks to the high speeds and exciting races. Experienced drivers also take part in the competitions, even though it is primarily a development category for those who want to learn and grow. So, in perfect Lancia style and in keeping with the mission and DNA of the brand, it is a new beginning characterised by ambition, pragmatism and humility. After all, to this day Lancia is the most successful brand of all time in the rally world, with 10 world rally championships, three world championships for constructors and endurance, one 1000 Miglia, two Targa Florios and one Carrera Panamericana. With a legacy of success and victories, Lancia is making a comeback in rallying with an incredibly talented team led by Eugenio Franzetti, director of Lancia Corse HF. As part of its return to racing, Lancia announced already the creation of the ‘Lancia Rally Trophy’ for drivers who get behind the wheel of the new Ypsilon Rally 4 HF. The Lancia Rally Trophy will be held during six competitions of the Italian rally championship and consists of three age categories: Junior (up to 25 years), Master (from 25 to 35 years) and Expert (older than 35 years). A Belgian project will be shared when ready.

