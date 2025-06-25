A Historic High: Maruti Suzuki network services 24.5 lakh vehicles in a month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) has achieved a new milestone in after-sales service

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) has achieved a new milestone in after-sales service. The Company, through its network, has serviced over 24.5 lakh vehicles in a single month, the highest ever in its history. The record was achieved in the month of May, and entails paid service, free service as well as running repairs.

The Company, in its unwavering commitment to providing peace of mind to customers, has been expanding its after sales network across metros, small towns, and even reaching deep rural interiors of the country. The vast network now stands at over 5,400 service touchpoints enabling the Company to service a record of over 24.5 lakh vehicles in a month.

Commemorating the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “This is the first time in the Company’s history that we have serviced over 24.5 lakh vehicles in a month, an achievement that reflects scale, depth, and efficiency of the service network. It is a result of the tireless efforts of our service teams and dealer partners across the country.”

He added, “Good quality after-sales service is critical to maintain vehicle health, leading to a delightful car ownership experience and strengthen customer retention. Even before we started mass sales of vehicles in India, our focus was on building a robust service network, a foundation that continues to support us as we expand our business further. Going forward, we aim to expand our service touchpoints to 8,000 by FY 2030-31# and introduce innovative formats to cater to the requirements of diverse customer needs. This will help in our EV launch as well. We are preparing 1,500 EV enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities with specially trained manpower and special equipment to extend all EV related support to our customers.”

Over the years, the Company, through its dealer partners, has introduced several innovative and industry-first service formats, to address the smallest query to full-car service needs. These range from traditional brick-and-mortar workshops to mobile workshops providing service at customer’s doorstep. Additionally, a dedicated Quick Response Team (QRT) provides emergency on-road assistance across the country. This vast service network becomes immensely significant to support customers during a natural calamity.

To enhance service operations, Maruti Suzuki has implemented AI-driven chatbots and voice bots. Alongside, the workshop personnel are trained on latest technologies as well as soft skills. To minimize downtime, and quick service turnaround, the Company ensures quick availability of parts. The high level of localization supports in making the parts easily available and affordable.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki