A cornerstone for the future of the DRÄXLMAIER Group in Tunisia

DRÄXLMAIER celebrates the laying of the foundation stone for the Sousse-Hub and opens a new production plant in Jemmal.

A double celebration for the DRÄXLMAIER Group in Tunisia: On Tuesday, the premium automotive supplier laid the symbolic foundation stone for a new development, research and information technology location, the Sousse Hub, in the city of Sousse, which is also the headquarters of DRÄXLMAIER in Africa . The company also celebrated the opening of a new production plant in Jemmal in Monastir Governorate. Numerous guests of honor attended the two festive occasions. These included the Tunisian Minister for Industry, Mines and Energy Neila Nouira Gongi, the Governor of Sousse Nabil Ferjani, the Governor of Monastir Mondher Ben Sik Ali, the German Ambassador Peter Prügel and representatives of local business and local politics.

Historical presence: First location outside of Germany was in Tunisia

The DRÄXLMAIER Group set up its first international location in Tunisia. The automotive supplier has been active in the country since 1974 – initially exclusively in production. In this area, DRÄXLMAIER has continuously expanded its presence over decades. “As a family business, DRÄXLMAIER focuses on people. We have therefore always invested a great deal in training and further education – with great success: Tunisia has been an important pillar in the global production network for many years,” emphasized Chairman Fritz Dräxlmaier.

Central development, research and information technology location

A groundbreaking new project by DRÄXLMAIER in Tunisia is the Sousse hub. Vice-Chairman and CEO Stefan Brandl called the project a milestone in the history of DRÄXLMAIER Tunisia in his speech during the on-site ceremony. “The Sousse hub that is being created at this point will play a key role within the DRÄXLMAIER Group as a central development, research and information technology location,” says Brandl. After completion in early 2025, more than 1,000 specialists in the areas of IT, research, software development and engineering in the Sousse hub will provide important impetus for the global DRÄXLMAIER locations. The excellent qualifications of the people in the region were a key reason for the choice of location. In addition, DRÄXLMAIER has been successfully cooperating with the University of Sousse for many years.

Sustainable building, inspiring room concept

When constructing the new building, DRÄXLMAIER relied on a sustainable concept. The Sousse-Hub has a highly insulated thermal building envelope that minimizes thermal bridges, automatically controlled external sun protection, rainwater recovery for watering the green areas, water-efficient landscaping and the first photovoltaic façade in Tunisia with integrated glass-glass modules. There will also be charging stations for electric cars at the site.

The DRÄXLMAIER Group is also building on innovations in the building: In order to promote the creativity of the employees, the supplier is implementing an inspiring room concept with meeting and retreat rooms, exhibition rooms and an inner courtyard with various lounge areas in the completely barrier-free building.

On-board network with 3,000 jobs

The supplier officially opened the newest of five production plants in Jemmal on Tuesday. Wiring system production for a German premium automobile manufacturer has been ramped up since the beginning of this year, but DRÄXLMAIER had already started to qualify the first employees in an interim plant when construction began in autumn 2020. The new plant offers 3,000 jobs. Just like in Sousse, DRÄXLMAIER also uses a sustainable building concept in Jemmal with a photovoltaic system on the roof and a rainwater collection tank.

Together for the success of DRÄXLMAIER

Steffen Jürgens, Country Manager Tunisia and Head of Operations Tunisia, praised the commitment and creativity of the employees in his speech. At the same time, Jürgens thanked the management for the trust associated with the two investments. “Together we will continue to do our best: for the success of the DRÄXLMAIER Group and the success of our customers.”

SOURCE: DRÄXLMAIER