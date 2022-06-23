A 1 MW fuel cell plant at Ferrari’s Maranello facilities

Ferrari takes a further step towards its aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 thanks to a new 1 MW solid oxide fuel cell plant at its Maranello facilities

The plant was built by Bloom Energy and installed a few days ago. It provides 5% of the energy required for Ferrari’s production activities[1] while reducing fuel consumption and emissions. Compared to CHP (Combined Heat and Power) cogeneration systems, gas requirements are cut by around 20% with a significant energy saving.

In addition to high levels of efficiency, this innovative technology platform offers flexibility in the choice of energy sources required to power the plant: hydrogen, natural gas, biomethane or a combination, converting the fuel into electricity without combustion.

A further benefit, compared to the equivalent systems used previously, is the reduction of more than 99% of the pollution that causes the build-up of smog and particulate matter.

Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, commented: “Ferrari is working harder than ever to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, through the adoption of leading-edge technologies and of a scientific approach that are written in our DNA. We are thrilled to partner with Bloom Energy, as both our Companies are highly committed to a decarbonization path, and proud to host its first European installation”.

[1] Figure based on energy requirements of Ferrari facilities in 2021

SOURCE: Ferrari