75 years of the VW Bus – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is celebrating the birthday of its biggest icon

The first Transporter – T1 for short – went into production on 8 March 1950. It has since become the most successful commercial vehicle with the longest production run in Europe to date

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is celebrating 75 years of the VW Bus. It is the commercial vehicle with the longest production run in Europe. On 8 March 1950, the first Transporter – or T1 for short – left the production line in Wolfsburg. Since then, more than 12.5 million VW Buses have followed – produced in Hanover from 1956. This makes it the most successful European commercial vehicle of all time. It has already been a cult vehicle for many years. From the T1 to the sixth generation T6.1, one platform always provided the basis for all derivatives – from vans to camper van icons. But the era of electric mobility necessitated a transformation of the all-rounder and thus a paradigm shift: ‘One VW Bus for all’ therefore became ‘The right VW Bus for everyone’. The current Multivan marked the start of a new era in 2021 – a van designed for leisure and work, available for the first time with an optional plug-in hybrid drive. The first all-electric VW Bus in large-scale production followed in 2022 with the ID. Buzz. In 2025, the new Transporter product line is launching as the third model series. The current VW Bus range thus consists of three pillars with six base models: the Multivan and California, the ID. Buzz and the ID. Buzz Cargo commercial vehicle, as well as the Transporter and Caravelle shuttle version. They all carry the DNA of the multifunctional T1 in their design and layout to this day. And that’s how it will stay.



T1 – 1950 to 1967: Europe had to reinvent itself in 1950 and, with it, above all, the Federal Republic of Germany, which was founded a year earlier. American Bing Crosby was the musical superstar at the time, Elvis Presley was still a teenager, and Paul McCartney was a school boy. While rock music was only about to be invented, Volkswagen was already producing a small car for the fifth year, a car that was enjoying success all over the world: the Beetle, also known as Type 1. During this time, on 8 March, Volkswagen started series production of a second product line: the Transporter. Internally, they simply called it Type 2. It was still a blank page in the history of the automobile. But one that was eagerly anticipated. Because companies in the Federal Republic of Germany in particular – the burgeoning economic miracle – urgently needed an affordable van. A name for the Type 2 was also urgently needed. As early as 1949, Volkswagen had wanted to register the name ‘Bulli’ for the VW Bus with the patent office. But another company had previously secured the rights for a snow groomer. Unlucky, or perhaps not: because the name Bulli somehow made its way to the fans. The unofficial name of the van for the German-speaking region was born. Officially, it initially remained the ‘Transporter’.

The first version of the 4.10-metre-long Transporter or T1 was a panel van without windows in the load compartment. Its load compartment had a considerable capacity of 4.5 cubic metres. The two-piece split-window windscreen resulted in it being given the nickname “Splittie” in Great Britain. With the 18 kW (25 PS) four-cylinder flat engine from the Beetle, the T1 reached a top speed of 80 km/h; later the output would increase to 32 kW (44 PS) with a maximum speed of 105 km/h. Further body variants followed quickly: a Kombi version (with windows at the rear) was already available in April 1950, followed by a minibus and a dropside. The special model that is today considered the most legendary of all classic VW Bus vehicles made its debut in June 1951: the ‘Small Bus Special Version’ – christened ‘Samba bus’ by fans. It had room for nine people and came with up to 23 windows, two-tone paintwork and a luxurious specification including a panoramic folding roof. In 1956, Volkswagen relocated production to the new Hanover plant. On 2 October 1962, the one millionth T1 already left the assembly halls. In July 1967, the T1 was replaced by the T2 after more than 1.8 million units. However, they still built the T1 in Brazil until 1975. The first generation in particular is very popular among collectors; depending on the variant, up to six-digit euro sums are paid.

T2 – 1967 to 1979: Tens of thousands of young people flocked to the Monterey Pop Festival in California in 1967. The Beatles brought out Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, one of the most important albums of all time. In the middle of this soundtrack from those days, the second generation of the VW Bus made its debut in 1967: the T2. It is the generation of the VW Bus with which today’s baby boomers grew up, with which they as children discovered the world with their parents in the back of the VW bus, with which the postal service delivered parcels, with which Europe’s tradespeople went to work, and in which policemen and paramedics did their duty. As a camper van, the T2 became an indestructible vehicle for globetrotters. In August 1969, musicians such as Jimi Hendrix and Joan Baez made history in Woodstock. And in the middle of it all was the VW Bus. Three days of peace and music in Woodstock at which the most famous of all VW Bus photos was taken: a picture of the “flower power T1” – the Light Bus – with a couple on its roof. It burned itself into humanity’s collective memory and made the VW Bus an icon of automotive freedom. This T1 was created and painted by the artist Dr. Bob Hieronimus, who is still connected to the VW Bus today and created a modern interpretation with the ‘Earth Buzz’ in 2023.

The new front end was the most distinctive feature of the T2. Instead of the V-shaped vertical modulation between the round headlights, a design with horizontal lines now emphasised the width of the Volkswagen. But it was not just these details that made the T2 look more modern: visibly larger side windows and the one piece, strongly curved windscreen stood out the most. In addition, the T2 now had a sliding door as standard. The engineers noticeably modernised the technology. The most obvious progress was made in the area of the chassis and brakes. With an unchanged wheelbase at 2.40 metres and a slightly increased width, the body gained 20 centimetres in length. As a result, the T2 impressed with even greater spaciousness. A major facelift followed in 1972 and consolidated the success of the world bestseller. In 1978, the 4.5 millionth Transporter left the production halls. One year later, German T2 production was discontinued. By then, 2.2 million units of this second generation of VW Bus had been produced. A complete end to production was, however, still a long way off. It just continued elsewhere: up until 1987 in the Mexican Puebla plant with the air-cooled flat engine, then right up until 1996 with water-cooled four-cylinder engines. In addition, another 355,000 T2c would be built at Volkswagen do Brasil by 2013, until regulations led to the final farewell of this evergreen. The last 1,200 units of the T2 left the factory as the “56 Anos Kombi – Last Edition”.

T3 – 1979 to 1992: In the late 1970s, new bands like Dire Straits and The Alan Parsons 70s, Project and old cult rock bands in the style of Pink Floyd and Yes shaped the unique sound of the time. Unprecedented clarity and precision were shown in particular by Dire Straits with songs such as ‘Sultans of Swing’. The T3 from Volkswagen, presented in 1979, had similarly clear contours. Because it was now the most angular VW Bus of all time. But the T3 was also technically the best Transporter to date. In addition, icons such as the first California and the first Multivan were created on its basis. Conceptually, the T3 followed the previous models, but it transferred the technical DNA to the present thanks to new and modern technologies. Volkswagen made great strides in the area of passive safety. The wider body also offered significantly more passenger and load space with moderate increases in length and height; the standard flat engines also contributed to this. At market launch, the air-cooled T3 flat engines produced between 37 kW (50 PS) and 51 kW (70 PS). From 1981, a water-cooled diesel engine was installed at the rear of the Transporter for the first time. Output: also 37 kW (50 PS). Just a year later, the water-cooled flat engines specially developed for the bus followed. They produced 44 kW (60 PS) and 57 kW (78 PS). Their output later increased to up to 82 kW (112 PS). In 1985, Volkswagen added many other innovations. The petrol engines were equipped with catalytic converters, and the first diesel engines were given a turbocharger. Above all, however, the all-wheel drive models with a viscous coupling enhanced the range; they were given the additional designation ‘syncro’. From 1988, there was the first camper van built in-house: the California. The new T3 California immediately became a best seller: 5,000 units were sold in the first twelve months. When the last T3 rolled off the production line at the Hanover plant, further new versions such as the Caravelle and the Multivan had long since established themselves as bestsellers. Special editions such as the Multivan White Star and Blue Start became icons at the same time. The syncro versions of the T3 and 2,500 units of the Multivan Limited Last Edition, which is now a much sought-after classic, were still produced at the Steyr-Daimler Puch plant in Graz until 1992. In South Africa, the T3 was still produced until 2002.

T4 – 1990 to 2003: Turning on the car radio in 1990 without hearing a song by Phil Collins or Madonna and – in Germany – BAP, Westernhagen and Grönemeyer was practically impossible in the early 90s. This was the musical backdrop when Volkswagen presented the new T4 in August 1990. The fourth generation was a technical revolution. After 40 years of rear-wheel drive and a rear-mounted engine, Volkswagen completely changed the drive concept: from now on, the engines were located at the front; and they also no longer powered the rear axle, but the front wheels. Unless – as already optionally available in the T3 – the syncro drive was on board, which also powered the rear axle in the T4. This switch to front-wheel drive changed everything: design, chassis, engines and space. Much more room was now available above all at the rear, where on the T3 a fair bit of space was still taken up by the flat engine. Some of this was claimed by the new semi-trailing arm rear axle and the optional syncro all-wheel drive system, but the rest created extra cargo space. The new drive system layout made the handling even more like that of a passenger car.

At the front, the T4 became longer so as to provide sufficient space for the transversely mounted in-line four- and five-cylinder engines and to create better crash characteristics. At the market launch, T4 buyers could choose between three water-cooled petrol engines and two diesel engines (49 kW/61 PS to 81 kW/110 PS). All-wheel-drive fans could buy a T4 syncro from 1993. From 1995, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles acted as an independent brand within the Group. This was celebrated in January 1996 with a comprehensive update of the T4. There were a particularly large number of changes under the bonnet. A 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine was introduced in the T4 as the first turbodiesel direct injection engine (TDI) in a VW Transporter. The longer front section of the passenger car variants now allowed the integration of the VR6 petrol engine with a capacity of 2.8 litres. From 1998, the top-of-the-range TDI produced a remarkable 111 kW (151 PS), while the six-cylinder even unleashed up to 150 kW (204 PS). Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles heralded the end of T4 production with an exclusive special model: the Multivan Last Edition with particularly generous standard equipment. After a production period of 14 years and around two million units built, the revolutionary T4 was replaced by the T5 in 2003.

T5 – 2003 to 2015: Christina Aguilera, Dido and Nora Jones, Robbie Williams, Herbert Grönemeyer and Justin Timberlake shaped the soundtrack of 2003. In the German speaking world, Grönemeyer’s song ‘Mensch’ was known to everyone in a very short time. This is the year in which Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launched the fifth generation of the Transporter – the T5. The new design was more spacious and variable than any other VW Bus before. The Transporter made its debut as a Kombi, panel van, dropside, double cab and chassis variant for third-party superstructures. In addition, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles redefined the VW Bus with the state-of-the-art new editions of the Caravelle, Multivan and California.

The design of the T5 was consistently based on the DNA and style of its predecessor, but looked even clearer, more powerful and more timeless. The interior was consistently designed according to ergonomic principles. This was particularly evident in the driver’s workplace, which impressed with features such as an optimally accessible joystick gearshift on the centre console and a cockpit landscape where all instruments, displays and controls were located on one visual axis. For the debut of the T5, propulsion was taken care of by unit injector turbodiesel (TDI) and petrol engines. The diesel engines developed between 63 kW (86 PS) and 128 kW (174 PS). The petrol engines ranged from 85 kW (115 PS) to a V6 power plant with 173 kW (235 PS). Due to a newly developed multiplate clutch technology, the name of the all-wheel-drive versions was changed from syncro to 4MOTION. With the launch of the new California, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also moved production of the iconic camper van to Hanover. Highlights in the T5 model range at that time included the California NoLimit, limited to 222 units, the extremely luxurious Multivan Business with individual seats in Phaeton style and the all-wheel drive Multivan PanAmericana with all-terrain look. There was reason to celebrate in 2007: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles finally obtained the name rights for ‘Bulli’. Two years later, the TDI engines were replaced by new and quieter four-cylinder common-rail engines with an output of up to 132 kW (180 PS). The petrol engines were also replaced by new turbocharged engines: the four-cylinder direct injection engines (TSI) engines produced 110 kW (150 PS) and 150 kW (204 PS) respectively. Production of the T5 continued until 2015. After 13 years and around two million units, it was then replaced by the extensively modernised T6.

T6 and T6.1 – 2015 to 2024: Adele sang ‘Hello’ exactly ten years ago – with more than a billion views on YouTube, the music video of the song is one of the most successful ever. Taylor Swift catapulted herself into the charts with ‘Blank Space’ in the same year. And Ed Sheeran followed right after her with ‘Thinking Out Loud’. That was what it sounded like 2015 when Volkswagen launched a new evolutionary stage of the VW Bus: the T6. New engines, even more comprehensive assist systems and more modern infotainment systems characterised the new generation. Thanks to numerous detailed improvements, the sixth generation of the VW Bus also represented an independent step in the model history and simultaneously impressed through immense quality and maturity. The T6 model variants were divided into the commercial vehicle models of panel van, dropside, double cab, Kombi and Caravelle, as well as the family-oriented Multivan and the California camper van.

Outwardly, the T6 was recognisable above all by its redesigned front section. Its design combined stylish linearity with a highly dynamic appearance. The T6 also gained charisma, exclusivity and dynamism through its low-drawn front apron. New two-tone paint finishes represented a tribute to the first VW Bus generations. The range of engines included four new TDIs and two new TSIs, each with a capacity of two litres. In comparison with the previous model, the new engines saved around one litre of fuel. All drive systems had a Start/Stop function as standard. The power output ranged from 62 kW (84 PS) to 150 kW (204 PS). Depending on power output, they were coupled with a five- or six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG. In addition, many variants could be ordered with 4MOTION all-wheel drive. A highlight was the optional adaptive chassis control DCC. In addition, the T6 brought many new assist and safety systems to the product line.

Even the already mature sixth VW Bus generation could be improved further, as the T6.1, unveiled in autumn 2019, showed: With it, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles transferred the cult model into the era of digitalisation. The completely redesigned dash panel of the T6.1, for example, was offered for the first time with fully digital instruments. The infotainment systems featured interactive connectivity via e-SIM and offered online-based functions and services. At the same time, natural voice control opened up the intuitive level of operation better than before. The 6.1 generation built until 2024 also came with an upgrade in the trim levels and a design update.

The current Multivan and California – since 2021 and 2024: In November 2021, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ignited a fireworks display of innovations with the new Multivan generation. The drive and electronics systems of a VW Bus were based for the first time on the modular transverse matrix (MQB). With it, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles opened up a new high-tech spectrum for the VW Bus. Never before was a Multivan as flexible, connected or sustainable. The first plug-in hybrid drive was already available as an option in 2021. In mid-2024, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launched the new California on the basis of the long Multivan version – a camper van rethought down to the last detail, while remaining absolutely iconic and transferring the DNA of its predecessors to the present and the future. Since the end of 2024, this also includes the plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive available for both the Multivan and California. This turns the two cult models into electric vehicles in everyday life thanks to their long electric ranges. At the same time, the drive system impresses with long combined ranges and – on unpaved camper van pitches – with optimum traction. Both the Multivan eHybrid 4MOTION and the California eHybrid 4MOTION additionally offer electric stationary air conditioning. This can be used to cool, ventilate and heat the VW Bus and camper van. The air conditioning system is supplied with energy either by the high-voltage battery or by shore power during charging to ensure a pleasant interior temperature in the vehicle before the start of a journey.

The current ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo – since 2022: On 9 March 2022, Volkswagen unveiled the production version of the new ID. Buzz in a world premiere. From the outset, the electric VW Bus was offered in two versions: as the ID. Buzz Pro for family, leisure and business, and as the ID. Buzz Cargo for trade, business and industry. And this is still the case today. However, the ID. Buzz family has been significantly expanded and enhanced since 2022. A completely new high-efficiency drive with an output of 210 kW (286 PS) and a new 79 kWh (net) battery were introduced in 2024. Another new addition to the range is the ID. Buzz with an extended wheelbase, maximised space and a 86 kWh battery (net). All 210 kW versions have rear-wheel drive. The top-of-the-range ID. Buzz GTX with 250 kW (340 PS) also presented in 2024 has more power than any other VW Bus before. The most powerful VW Bus ever built features incomparable performance, all-wheel drive and high towing capacities. The ID. Buzz GTX is configurable with both wheelbases. The ID. Buzz GTX with normal wheelbase is powered by the 79kWh battery; the version with long wheelbase is equipped with the larger 86 kWh battery. The drive system is also available for the ID. Buzz Cargo Pro 4MOTION. The new rear-wheel drive base versions Freestyle and Pure with an output of 125 kW (170 PS) round off the lower end of the range; they have a 59 kWh (net) battery on board.

The new Transporter and Caravelle – since 2024: The current Transporter and Caravelle are the two latest models in the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles range. The Transporter is offered as a panel van in various versions, as a Kombi for the combined transport of larger teams plus equipment and as a dropside with a double cab and – depending on version –with two wheelbases and two roof heights. Available in parallel to the Transporter is the Caravelle sister model, which is designed for professional passenger transport. The Caravelle range covers applications from large-capacity taxi with eight or nine seats to exclusive VIP shuttle. The Caravelle is also available with two wheelbases. The new generation of both models has been improved in all areas – the Transporter and Caravelle are multifunctional vehicles offering a significant increase in space, more body styles, higher payload, significantly optimised efficiency and greater economic efficiency. The assist and infotainment systems are also at a new level. New vehicle buyers also benefit from one of Europe’s largest and best dealer networks and thus from a service organisation that is as fast as it is professional – essential for commercially used vehicles. In addition, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering the new Transporter and Caravelle with a 5-year warranty as standard on the German market. On the drive side, the product line is characterised by state-of-the-art turbodiesel, plug-in hybrid and electric drive systems. What we can say for certain is that the Transporter and Caravelle together with the Multivan and California as well as the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo form the largest range of VW Bus models ever. The versatility of the product line makes it impressively clear that the VW Bus will remain the original of all vans in future automotive eras – an iconic all-rounder for work, family, leisure and adventure.

Anniversary campaign: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plans to use the 75th birthday of the VW Bus as an opportunity to make 2025 the year of the brand in terms of communication. The starting point for this is an extensive anniversary campaign, which kicks off today in Germany.

What would a birthday be without a celebration? Many events will be held around the globe this year for the 75th anniversary. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is organising two of these itself:

24 and 25 May 2025 in Wolfsburg – 75 years of the VW Bus: On the last weekend in May, the focus in the Autostadt will be all on the VW Bus. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and the Autostadt are celebrating the 75th anniversary of this automotive icon and the Autostadt will be turned into the VW Bus City. VW Buses of all generations will offer guests the opportunity to travel through time – from the birth of the classic to the current models of the seventh generation. VW Bus fans big and small can look forward to a colourful programme with many activities relating to the VW Bus. All information on the programme will be published shortly – on the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Autostadt homepages as well as on the well known social media channels.

1 June 2025 in Hanover – VW Bus & Coffee: On the day before the 3rd International VW Bus Day, a ‘VW Bus & Coffee’ meeting for VW Bus fans will take place in the car park at the customer centre of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in the city district of Stöcken. Inspired by similar meetings in the USA, the meeting will start at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m., as is customary for this event format. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will exhibit a selection of vehicles from the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles classic car collection and will give free coffee to participants who arrive in and exhibit a Volkswagen bus. A ‘Cars & Coffee’ meeting is an opportunity for like-minded people to meet in a car park and discuss the vehicles they love. There is no formal programme or organised entertainment – the focus is on the vehicles and their stories. The event finishes at noon, giving the participants time for other activities with family or friends during the rest of the day.

International meets: The anniversary will also be celebrated internationally. For example, at the Salzburgring in Austria from 16 to 18 May and in Spain and the Czech Republic from 23 to 25 May. There will also be countless other meets in the anniversary year.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles