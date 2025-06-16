70 Years of the Fiat 600: the iconic car takes the spotlight at 1000 Miglia with the support of Fiat and Abarth Brands

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Fiat and Abarth will support the iconic 1955 Fiat 600, which will participate in the 1000 Miglia race with an all-female crew, paying tribute to the genius of Dante Giacosa

Fiat is participating in the 2025 edition of the 1000 Miglia to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic Fiat 600 born in 1955. Along the historic 600 with several “Support Cars” – the Fiat 600 Hybrid and the Abarth 600e – Fiat and Abarth reaffirm their roles as custodians of a unique legacy, capable of blending memory and vision, tradition and innovation, on the roads of the most beautiful race in the world.

This edition of the 1000 Miglia holds special significance for Fiat, commemorating the Fiat 600’s pivotal role in Italy. Taking its place on the starting grid of the race will be a rare light-blue 1955 Fiat 600, first series, usually housed in the Centro Storico Fiat in Turin. At the wheel of the 1955 Fiat 600 will be an all-female crew: Laura Confalonieri, Assistant Director of Ruoteclassiche, and Valentina Menassi, journalist and contributor to Il Giornale. Both are experienced journalists and passionate advocates of automotive heritage, perfectly embodying the spirit of this celebration.

Fiat and Abarth will proudly join the historic vehicles with “Support Cars”, as part of its tribute to the legacy of the historic 1955 Fiat 600.

Iconic 1955 Fiat 600

The Fiat 600 is a piece of history and a symbol of Italy’s postwar ambition to mobilize the nation, eventually complementing and surpassing the beloved 500 “Topolino”. Its presence in the race also pays tribute to Dante Giacosa, Fiat’s most celebrated designer whose 120th birth anniversary will be celebrated in 2025. Giacosa left an indelible mark on Italian automotive history with iconic models such as the Topolino, the 600, and the 500—vehicles that helped make mobility an accessible right for all.

Supporting Cars:

Fiat 600 Hybrid

The 600 Hybrid, featuring a smooth, efficient hybrid powertrain powered by the new T-gen3 turbocharged engine and paired with a new dual-clutch automatic transmission, offers a fun and comfortable driving experience. Designed as a true Italian upgrade, it enhances everyday life through greater comfort, with five doors and seating for five passengers; increased functionality, with a spacious 385-liter trunk and an additional 15 liters of storage inside the cabin; and elevated well-being, thanks to ambient chromotherapy lighting and a built-in massage seat that redefines the meaning of travel comfort. With fuel consumption as low as 4.8 liters per 100 kilometers, the 600 demonstrates that style and efficiency can go hand in hand.

Abarth 600e

Meanwhile, the Abarth brand will field the 600e, the most powerful Abarth ever. The exclusive 600e Scorpionissima model will serve as “Support Car” for the historic Fiat 600 during the event, symbolizing a seamless evolution from Carlo Abarth’s early racing machines to a new era of high-performance electric innovation.

More than a performance car — boasting 280 hp, a 207-kW electric motor and sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.85 seconds — the Abarth 600e indeed embodies a return to the brand’s competitive DNA: a product of advanced technology transfer from Stellantis Motorsport and Abarth’s engineering expertise.

The 43rd edition of the 1000 Miglia, the legendary regularity race for vintage cars, will take place from June 17 to 21, 2025, featuring over 400 vehicles traveling along the classic Brescia-Rome-Brescia route. This year, the event adopts a “figure-eight” route, inspired by the first twelve editions of the original speed race, evoking the roots of an Italian motorsport legend.

SOURCE: Stellantis