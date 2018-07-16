7-year/150,000 mile warranty for new SsangYong Musso & Rexton and extendable to the range

SsangYong is backing its faith in the new Musso pick-up by introducing a sector-leading 7-year/150,000 mile warranty.

SsangYong Musso pick-up

SsangYong Rexton

“We believe in the strength of our new truck,” says Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK, “so we’re announcing this new warranty which will also apply to Rexton on which Musso is based. No other pick-up or SUV comes with such comprehensive reassurance, and without the small-print of so many other manufacturer warranties.”

The new 7-year warranty also applies to new Rexton from July 1st and can be applied retrospectively to all new Rextons sold since launch. Customers wishing to apply the free upgrade can do so at their dealership or at their next service.

The new warranty can also be applied to all other models purchased since January 1st 2018 at a cost of £500.

Designed to be totally transparent and give customers complete peace of mind, this new warranty covers all the major mechanical components including wheel bearings, suspension joints and bushes, steering joints, shock absorbers and even the audio system. Wearable components such as clutch discs and brake friction materials which could have their life reduced by poor driving are covered for one year or 12,500 miles, and the battery and paintwork for three years.

One of the toughest pick-ups on the market, there are four Musso models from launch with sector-leading pricing from £19,995 ex VAT. With a 1-tonne payload and 3.5 tonne towing capacity at the same time, this all-new multi-purpose pick-up offers practicality, versatility and style, with one of the largest interiors and rear seat space for five to travel in comfort.

Built on a quad-frame body construction and with a proven 4×4 system to deliver rugged off-road capability, Musso is the only pick-up tough enough to offer a 7-year/150,000 mile warranty.

