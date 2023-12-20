“60th Digital Parade”: Automobili Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary celebration goes virtual

After a year of in-person events, the digital fanbase also had the chance to take part in the festivities

For Automobili Lamborghini, 2023 was the year of the 60th anniversary celebration. An array of events were organized for the occasion that allowed Lamborghini fans and customers to gather in different times and places around the world for unique and unrepeatable experiences driving some of the most iconic cars from the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Following a whole year of in-person celebrations, the festivities have also moved into the virtual world to engage the many followers who interact with Lamborghini daily on the various platforms. The House of Sant’Agata Bolognese therefore decided this time to directly engage the fanbase of its social media channels. Automobili Lamborghini is present on Instagram (34.8 M); Facebook (12.8 M); TikTok (3.3 M); X (2.3 M); YouTube (1.9 M); as well as on LinkedIn (980k); Discord (8k); Weibo and WeChat.

It was in this spirit that the “60th Digital Parade” was held, a real parade within the gaming world to specifically involve the Esports community and further celebrate the anniversary of the carmaker from Sant’Agata Bolognese. The “60th Digital Parade” was held inside the Forza Horizon 5 racing video game, where the fans gathered to drive models that have made the brand’s history. Five experienced streamers led a convoy of gamers along a route outlined in the game map and embellished with iconic brand elements. The parade was chronicled on Automobili Lamborghini’s social media profiles and live on the channels of the streamers who captained the convoy of cars. It was a one-of-a-kind event that expanded the anniversary celebrations to the entire online community.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini remarked: “We felt that we could not fail to organize an event dedicated to our fans on digital platforms as well. After the various in-person events around the world, this initiative is the proper tribute to a fanbase made up of millions of people who show their appreciation and commitment to the brand on a daily basis. This is why we absolutely had to take these valuable numbers into consideration.”

Not just digital events for this important anniversary, but also physical events filled the celebration schedule. To be sure, Lamborghini organized a series of activities aimed at making 2023 a year to remember. One of the most successful initiatives was the Giro Experience, an actual driving tour to some of the most stunning places in the world to celebrate the uniqueness and history of the brand. This world tour touched on several locations, from the United States, where customers were able to speed along the spectacular roads of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, to India, with a tour of the Rajasthan region. Additional stops were made in the Southeast, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, and in China’s Sichuan province.

Another tour and another drive were dedicated to classic cars as part of the Giro Polo Storico, an event designed for owners of Lamborghinis that have made the company’s history. The tour passed through some of the most picturesque places in northern Italy, on the roads of Franciacorta, Alto Garda, and Valpolicella, then arriving at the headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The company brought together classic cars from various countries around the world and models of every generation, among them the 350 GT with the second chassis number, the oldest production Lamborghini still in existence, in perfect running condition.

Representatives of the Lamborghini Clubs, comprising a total of 192 members and 14 official clubs globally, also participated enthusiastically in the 60th anniversary celebrations. From June through October, the different clubs organized tours worldwide, in the places where they are present, to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary behind the wheels of their cars.

From digital to physical, it was a year to remember for Automobili Lamborghini and for all fans of the brand.

SOURCE: Lamborghini