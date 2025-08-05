600,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Success story continues

G 580 with EQ Technology (Combined energy consumption: 30.3‒27.7 kWh/100 km | Combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)[1] rolls off the production line in Graz

Production anniversary for a brand icon: the 600,000th model of the legendary Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class rolled off the production line in Graz, Austria – a Mercedes‑Benz G 580 with EQ Technology (combined energy consumption: 30.3‒27.7 kWh/100 km | combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)1 in obsidian black metallic. The off-road classic, often praised as the “best off-road vehicle in the world,” has been writing its own success story since 1979. The G‑Class owes its cult status within its growing fan base primarily to its unique combination of unmistakable design and outstanding off-road capability.

In the past, special and strictly limited vehicles have always been part of the G‑Class history. Last year, a highly exclusive small series thrilled enthusiasts: The Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s fulfils the longing that the unique model for the 500,000th production anniversary awakened two years ago. It is a tribute to the first G‑Class series W 460, which conquered people’s hearts in the 1980s with its unique combination of superior on and off-road capability – and laid the foundation for the unparalleled success story and the cult status of the off-road icon. This tradition is to be continued in the future.

The degree of individualization is higher for no other vehicle with the Mercedes‑Benz Star than for the G‑Class. MANUFAKTUR started for the G‑Class in 2019 – with overwhelming success. Over 90 percent of G‑Class customers now choose at least one MANUFAKTUR option – on average, it’s three per vehicle. With MANUFAKTUR, more than a million possibilities open to make the dream of a unique specimen come true. MANUFAKTUR also fulfils the increasing demand from G‑Class customers for heritage paint colours and exclusive shades inspired by iconic designs. Since 2024, it has been possible to choose from up to 20,000 paint colours.

Since 1979, the top model among luxury off-road vehicles has been setting new standards

Alongside the S- and E‑Class, it is one of the longest-produced passenger car model series in the history of Mercedes‑Benz. The very first G-Model combined superior off-road capability with on-road driving comfort and the high safety standards that are typical of Mercedes. At market launch in the spring of 1979, customers could choose from four engine variants, covering a power range from 53 kW/72 hp to 110 kW/150 hp. In addition, both convertibles with a short wheelbase and station wagons with a short or long wheelbase were available.

In the past four decades, the G-Class has evolved from a commercial vehicle to a lifestyle object. However, it has retained its unmistakable character and typical appearance to this day. All-wheel drive, differential locks with 100 percent locking and the robust ladder frame have been part of the G‑Class since the beginning. Iconic design elements such as the round headlights, the exposed spare wheel on the side-hinged rear door and the clear silhouette ensure that the off-road icon is still recognizable today as a direct heir to the first G‑Model.

[1] The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the European market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the car’s efficient use of the fuel or energy source, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz