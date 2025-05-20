600 km range and superfast charging – meet Volvo’s new electric truck

The new long-distance electric truck from Volvo has a range of up to 600 kilometers and its batteries can be charged in 40 minutes. For the very first time, Volvo now shows its new heavy-duty electric flagship with potential to revolutionize long-distance truck transport

Volvo Trucks will formally launch and start taking orders for its new electric truck for long distances, the Volvo FH Aero Electric with e-axle, in the second quarter of 2026. However, already now, images and more details about the new electric truck are being revealed, while customers can also sign a letter of intent to buy the new truck.

The new FH Aero Electric has been designed for long-haul transport assignments, a segment that stands for a big part of truck transport CO2 emissions, and which has been challenging to electrify – until now. The new truck will have fast-charging capacity and up to 600 km pure electric driving range.

“This is a real breakthrough in zero-emission transport. Now, transport companies can operate really long distances with electric trucks without having to compromise on productivity. The superfast charging and high payload capacity make this a very competitive solution,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

“Electric trucks in long-haul operation will make an important contribution to reduce CO2 in our industry, since this is where you can save the most per truck. This is positive news for transport companies and for society.”

Fast-charging in 40 minutes

Charging the batteries in the new long-range Volvo FH Aero Electric will be done more rapidly as the new electric truck is adapted to the new MCS (Megawatt Charging System) standard. Charging the truck’s battery pack (from 20% to 80%) will take approximately 40 minutes, which means it can be done within the legislated rest period for truck drivers within the EU, thereby contributing to high productivity. With fast charging, this truck will allow for truly long-distance electric transport to take place within one day.

High payload capacity

The new electric truck can have a total weight of 48 tonnes and has a payload capacity close to that of a conventional diesel truck. The payload capacity is possible thanks to an extra supporting tag axle (6×2 axle configuration) that allows for more batteries onboard and provides benefits in terms of weight distribution, considering the weight of the extra batteries in combination with heavy trailers.

The long range of Volvo’s new truck is enabled by its new driveline technology, the so-called e-axle, which creates space for significantly more battery capacity onboard. The new FH Aero Electric can have 8 batteries onboard with 780 kWh installed battery capacity.

Broad offer and solid experience

The new truck, which will also be available with a standard cab, is an important addition to Volvo Trucks’ broad offer of electric trucks and related services. The services include everything from evaluation of suitable routes to electrify, efficient charging of electric trucks on the road and in the home depot to detailed follow-up of the performance of the electric truck fleet.

“We have the industry’s most complete offer of electric truck transport solutions, and we have more than five years of experience in supporting thousands of customers, big and small, to go electric. Volvo Trucks is the go-to company for transport companies that want to start their decarbonization journey,” says Roger Alm.

A global leader in electric

Volvo Trucks is a global leader in medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks with eight battery electric models in their portfolio. Volvo’s wide product range makes it possible to electrify city and regional distribution, construction, waste management and now also long-distance transport. Volvo started serial production in 2019 and has so far delivered more than 5,000 electric trucks to customers in 50 countries around the world.

Volvo’s three-path strategy towards zero emissions

Volvo Trucks drives the transition towards fossil-free transport to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040 using a three-path technology strategy. The three-path technology approach is built on battery electric, fuel cell electric and combustion engines that run on renewable fuels like green hydrogen (produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity), biogas, biodiesel or HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks