50 years of the Golf: the exclusive Edition 50 model marks start of pre-sales for the new Golf throughout Europe

The Golf is celebrating its 50th birthday. With more than 37 million units sold, the Volkswagen is one of the most successful cars in the world. It all started in 1974. Just in time for the birthday of this compact class icon, pre-sales of the latest evolutionary stage of the bestseller are now starting in Europe. In addition to numerous intricate enhancements, all the new Golf (from 27,180 euros) and Golf Variant (from 28,280 euros) models feature a next-generation, intuitive-to-use infotainment system. Volkswagen is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the compact car icon with an exclusive special-edition model: the Golf Edition 50.

New front end and light design. The new Golf and Golf Variant models can be recognised by their modified front end. The newly designed LED headlights are now even more visually striking. As the top-of-the-range version, the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights04 incorporate a new high-performance main beam with a very long range. For the first time in a European Volkswagen, the Volkswagen logo in the radiator grille is also illuminated04. The IQ.LIGHT 3D LED tail light clusters in both body versions04 have also received a new design.