4screen raises $21M Series B to accelerate global growth, led by Bosch Ventures with NewRoad and Bayern Kapital

4screen, the world’s first driver interaction platform, today announced the successful closing of its $21 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Bosch Ventures, followed by NewRoad Capital Partners, and Bayern Kapital. The funding will accelerate 4screen’s global expansion as it scales its category defining platform across new markets and product categories.

Founded in 2020 in Munich, Germany, 4screen has established the world’s first driver interaction platform, connecting businesses with on-the-go customers directly through the car screens. As the pioneer in in-car marketing, the platform offers brands a powerful new channel to reach a high-intent audience in real time and enables automakers to unlock scalable digital revenue while enhancing the in-car experience for their drivers.

Since its commercial launch, 4screen has experienced exceptional growth, establishing itself as the category leader in driver interaction and car data monetization. The platform is now live in 12 countries across Europe and North America and integrated into the operating systems of 15 leading global car brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, VW Group, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, and Zeekr. Built to be fully automaker-agnostic, 4screen enables seamless scalability across the industry. 4screen’s technology is natively integrated into the vehicle’s digital interface, delivering relevant content contextually and safely – fully compliant with driver safety and privacy standards.

Building on this foundation, the Series B will drive global expansion – especially in the U.S. – and scale the platform to meet growing demand. The focus: entering new markets, advancing tech and data, and deepening partnerships with brands and OEMs. The investor group was selected to support exactly that.

The new investors, joining in this Series B – Bosch Ventures, NewRoad Capital Partners, and Bayern Kapital – bring deep expertise and perspective, each aligned with a key pillar of 4screen’s continued growth. As a two-sided platform bridging the worlds of automotive and marketing, 4screen sits at the intersection of connected mobility and dynamic brand engagement.

Bosch Ventures is a globally active venture capital firm. In May, it announced the launch of its sixth fund with $270 million, dedicated primarily to North America. With deep roots in automotive and mobility, Bosch Ventures supports 4screen’s growth as a trusted technology partner to leading OEMs.

NewRoad Capital Partners, a U.S.-based, operator-led firm focused on demand-driven companies in Retail Tech, Logistics, and Marketing Services, aligns closely with 4screen’s mission to help advertisers reach drivers in high-intent moments.

Bayern Kapital, investing with the ScaleUp-Fonds Bayern, is one of the leading venture capital investors in Germany, with over 320 companies funded to this date and EUR 700 million in assets under management. The firm supports the growth of innovative high-tech companies and plays a key role in fostering entrepreneurship and technological advancement in Bavaria.

The round also included participation from Uber & PayPal Ads architect Dr. Mark Grether as individual investor, alongside all existing Series A investors – reaffirming their continued confidence in 4screen’s long-term vision and momentum.

Fabian Beste, Co-Founder & CEO of 4screen commented: “From day one, we set out to build a platform that enhances the driving experience while creating value at the intersection of brands, 3rd parties and automakers – connecting worlds that, until now, have largely operated separately. This funding is a strong vote of confidence in our vision and the progress we’ve made. With the support of our investors, we’re ready to take 4screen to the next stage of global growth.”

Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director and Co-Head of Bosch Ventures stated: “As mobility continues to evolve, the in-car experience is becoming a crucial extension of our digital lives. 4screen is pioneering a new layer of connectivity that is transforming the car into an intelligent, interactive environment. With strong OEM integrations and clear market momentum, we see 4screen as a key enabler of the next generation of connected in-car experiences. We’re proud to support their vision and continued expansion.”

John Sheehy, Operating Partner at NewRoad Capital Partners shared: “With decades of experience in the marketing industry, I’ve seen very few innovations unlock such a powerful and previously untapped channel as 4screen. The 4screen team has achieved unprecedented access and scale across the OEM ecosystem and core global markets in Europe and North America, working with leading enterprise clients like McDonald’s, Waitrose, and Shell. It’s a clear signal of the growing demand. We’re proud to back a team that’s not only redefining how brands connect with drivers but also creating real value at the intersection of marketing and mobility.”

With over 100 million connected cars on the road, each used for an average of one hour per day, the in-car environment represents one of the largest untapped frontiers in digital media. Modern car screens are already 10–20 times larger than smartphones, offering a premium canvas for brand messaging. Combined with access to 200+ real-time vehicle data points, they enable highly contextual, moment-based engagement like never before. As automakers seek new digital revenue streams and brands look for high-intent moments to connect with consumers, 4screen is unlocking this opportunity at scale.

