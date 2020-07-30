4Runner rolls out pricing, Special Edition and new look for 2021 models

The Toyota 4Runner is the family-hauling, boat-towing, hill-climbing SUV that’s been getting it done since 1984. With its core DNA as a body-on-frame, do-anything vehicle fully intact, the 4Runner crosses into 2021 with a new Special Edition, several TRD Pro enhancements and LED headlights across the full lineup. Pricing for 2021 models has been announced, as well as some minor changes from the 2020 lineup.

TRD Pro Receives New Look with Boots to Match

With a striking new debut, 4Runner TRD Pro model will carry on the new color tradition with the introduction of Lunar Rock for 2021. Replacing Army Green in the TRD Pro color pallet, Lunar Rock will turn heads as customers enjoy all the on and off-road features offered in the lineup.

The TRD Pro badge on any Toyota truck or SUV signifies the brand’s most off-road-capable vehicles. Adding to the 4Runner TRD Pro makeover, the 2021 model brings in new black TRD alloy flow form wheels wrapped in Nitto Terra Grappler tires. Stronger and more rigid, these wheels have taken DNA cues from the current style to retain the family look while offering a more aggressive spoke design and deeper dish. The switch to flow form also allows for unique adjustments in other areas to increase ride handling and performance, specifically shock absorber tuning.

Completing the list of changes for 2021, the 4Runner TRD Pro includes re-tuned 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks to help complement its already off-road-capable hardware. Delivering the best of both worlds, this tuning provides an improvement in trail driving isolation and high-speed performance without compromising on-road comfort and steering response. The front Fox shocks are paired with TRD-tuned coil springs, yielding an inch of front lift for improved trail-tackling capability. Out back, the 2.5-inch Fox shocks also feature piggyback-style remote reservoirs to maintain damping performance in the most demanding off-road terrain. Overall, Toyota’s mantra of “Let’s Go Places” really comes to life with this enhanced TRD Pro model.

Being Seen in a New Light

Some might say the eyes are the window to the soul, and the 2021 4Runner’s purpose and position has never been clearer with the introduction of LED lights to the lineup. A first for the 4Runner lineup, all grades will now have LED headlamps as standard equipment. Limited, Nightshade and TRD Pro grades will also receive LED high beams. All grades will also have LED fog lights as standard equipment, with TRD Pro maintaining its current RIGID LED fog lamps in 2021.

2021 Trail Special Edition: Carry In, Carry Out…In Style

Toyota 4Runner buyers love the great outdoors, and in fact, sit at the top of their segments for participation in outdoor activities like camping, fishing, and hiking. To celebrate and support all that fresh-air fun, Toyota is introducing the 2021 4Runner Trail Special Edition. With an emphasis on extra storage, convenience and unique styling,

the 4Runner Trail will be based on the SR5 grade model and will be offered in either 2WD or 4WD. Available Trail color choices include Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White.

All Trails feature black exterior badging, plus black seating with tan stitching. In all versions, standard all-weather floor liners help catch the outdoor elements that come in on occupants’ feet.

The 4Runner Trail comes ready to carry campers into the woods with dark gray TRD Off-Road wheels, a Yakima LoadWarrior rooftop cargo basket for added utility and gear-hauling capability. Inside, it boasts a custom 40-quart cooler and sliding cargo tray.

Custom-made for Toyota in the U.S., the 4Runner Trail’s cooler is quite a versatile piece of equipment, featuring:

Lockable lid

Freezer-grade gasket to provide an air-tight seal and keep ice frozen for up to seven days

Tie-down straps and special brackets on the sliding rear cargo tray to safely secure the cooler while driving

Two heavy-duty latches with integrated bottle openers

Two durable, ergonomic carry handles

Large built-in drain plug with lanyard

A flat top to allow the cooler to act as a table surface or an outdoor seat

The cooler comes color-keyed with Cement or Army Green exterior 4Runner colors, while on Super White and Midnight Black 4Runner Trails the cooler is Cement colored.

SOURCE: Toyota