Currently, SMDC exports motorcycles to 6 countries: Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, Peru, El Salvador and Chile. Also, in FY2024, SMDC achieved a record annual sales volume of 133,391 units.

Suzuki Motor de Colombia S.A. (hereinafter “SMDC”), subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Suzuki”) in Colombia, has achieved accumulated motorcycle production of 2 million units on 11 September 2025 in Colombia.

To commemorate this achievement, the ceremony was held at the plant in Pereira, Risaralda in the presence of Takasugi Masahiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Colombia, Juan Jose Orozco, President of SMDC, and Takashi Ise, Managing Officer, Executive General Manager, Motorcycle Operations of Suzuki with approximately 220 people including dealers and suppliers attending the event.

SMDC started motorcycle production in February 1982, and currently produces 14 models including GN125 and GIXXER series. 2 million units was achieved in 43 years with the GN125 of Colombian specification, which is highly regarded in Colombia for its durability and fuel efficiency.

Currently, SMDC exports motorcycles to 6 countries: Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, Peru, El Salvador and Chile. Also, in FY2024, SMDC achieved a record annual sales volume of 133,391 units.

SMDC has contributed to the growth of Colombian industry through the production of motorcycles for over 40 years. Suzuki will continue to provide attractive products that support people’s mobility and enrich their lives in the Colombian motorcycle market, which is expected to continue growing.

Overview of SMDC (as of August 2025)