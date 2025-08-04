Hyundai Motor Group Pioneers Hydrogen Mobility in NEOM to Drive Sustainable Transport

Hyundai Motor Group initiated a groundbreaking trial to test hydrogen mobility in NEOM, a smart and sustainable region under development in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea coast, which is being built as a living laboratory

The Group signed an MoU with NEOM in September 2024 to advance future mobility initiatives, underscoring its alignment with the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 agenda

Trial strengthens the Group’s partnership with NEOM and Enowa, its energy and water subsidiary, to support the development of a reliable hydrogen infrastructure for decarbonized mobility

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group), in partnership with Enowa, NEOM’s energy and water subsidiary, announced today the successful completion of a pioneering hydrogen mobility trial in Trojena, the mountains of NEOM. This achievement marks the first deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles in high-altitude mountain topography, reinforcing the Group’s leadership in hydrogen mobility. Watch the video here.

The Group operated its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) coach bus, UNIVERSE, on a mountainous route in Trojena, reaching elevations of up to 2,080 meters and gradients of 24 percent. Simulating passenger transport from NEOM’s future core business district to Trojena, the trial demonstrated vehicle performance and the practicality of hydrogen in high-altitude conditions.

This achievement builds on a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with NEOM’s Mobility sector in September 2024 to explore bringing next-generation zero-emission mobility solutions to NEOM.

With Enowa having recently installed the region’s first hydrogen refuelling station, capable of supporting a range of hydrogen-powered vehicles, the Group was able to operate a UNIVERSE Fuel Cell bus for VIP transport in NEOM from October to December last year.

This successful trial in NEOM marks an important step in advancing Saudi Arabia’s vision, aimed at driving economic transformation and fostering future industries. Hyundai Motor Group and NEOM can build on this milestone by broadening their collaboration in sustainable solutions, underscoring their shared commitment to a decarbonized future.

In collaboration with NEOM and Enowa, the Group released a video to share its journey, capturing the UNIVERSE Fuel Cell bus navigating Trojena’s mountain terrain alongside interviews with the project partners. The film highlights Hyundai Motor Group’s shared commitment to advancing sustainable mobility solutions in NEOM by demonstrating hydrogen technology in varied real-world conditions.

Hyundai Motor Group’s footprint in Saudi Arabia is rooted in earlier hydrogen efforts, which began with technology development in the late 1990s. This latest trial underscores the Group’s dedication to realizing hydrogen mobility in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and global climate goals.

Hyundai Motor Group is advancing the global energy transition through its dedicated hydrogen brand and business platform, HTWO. By harnessing its end-to-end expertise in hydrogen—from production and storage to application— HTWO is expanding as an open platform for collaboration, investment, and partnership, reinforcing the Group’s contribution to building a viable hydrogen economy.

