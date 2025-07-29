43 times the power: A.M.A. from Spain relies on the new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin

The Spanish transport company Autónomos Manchegos Agrupados (A.M.A.) has expanded its fleet with 43 Mercedes-Benz Actros 1848 LS ProCabins

The Spanish transport company Autónomos Manchegos Agrupados (A.M.A.) has expanded its fleet with 43 Mercedes-Benz Actros 1848 LS ProCabins. The celebratory handover of the particularly efficient semitrailer tractors took place in an extraordinary setting: in front of the world-famous Campo de Criptana windmills, which gained literary fame through Don Quijote’s battle against the “giants”.

The event was under the motto “GIANTS under GIANTS” – a tribute to the strength and innovative power of the participants. Guests of honor at the ceremony included: Zenón, Alberto and José Gregorio Muñoz Abad, owner of A.M.A.; Antonio García-Patiño, CEO of Daimler Truck Spain; Pedro Villanueva, Managing Director of Eje Occidental, the official Mercedes-Benz and FUSO dealer for several Spanish provinces.

“For Mercedes-Benz Trucks, our customers are the real giants – people like the Muñoz Abad brothers who have created an enterprise that is now considered the benchmark in the industry,” explained Antonio García-Patiño in his speech.

“In the Land of Giants, we have brought two giants together. This fleet renewal is a significant step for us – and Mercedes-Benz Trucks was our clear choice,” said Zenón Muñoz, co-owner of A.M.A., proudly.

The new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCab: the new standard for modern transport efficiency

The new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin sets new standards in long-distance haulage with its aerodynamically optimized cab, state-of-the-art assistance systems and highly efficient OM471 engines with top torque function. The result: up to 3% less fuel consumption – a noticeable contribution to greater profitability in freight transport.

The extensive equipment of the new vehicles includes:

Predictive Power Control: the anticipatory cruise control uses GPS data to recognize topography, curves and speed limits at an early stage and adjust the driving mode accordingly – for even more efficient driving.

Active Brake Assist 6: The latest version of the emergency braking assistant can now detect obstacles and critical situations even better – and react to pedestrians and cyclists with clear warning signals up to automatic maximum full-stop braking.

Active Sideguard Assist 2: With the latest generation of Active Sideguard Assist, the Actros L offers even better support when changing lanes, overtaking and turning in unclear situations.

Active Drive Assist 3: The system actively assists with lane guidance and distance control and can even bring the vehicle to a safe standstill automatically in an emergency.

Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 with touchscreen: the digital cockpit with intuitive touch operation, voice recognition, high-resolution displays and connectivity solutions supports ergonomics, overview and comfort.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck