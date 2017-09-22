In 1977, BMW was the first car manufacturer in the world to offer driver training and became a pioneer in the field. 40 years later, the BMW and MINI Driving Experience offers a range of training options that allow participants to develop their driving skills on an individual basis. There are a host of training experiences to choose from in current BMW cars, as well as MINI vehicles and training for motorcyclists. The BMW Customised Experience also provides the opportunity to browse all the available vehicles, training locations and training content to put together a tailored, individual event.

Follow link for video: https://www.press.bmwgroup.com/global/article/detail/T0274702EN/40-years-bmw-and-mini-driving-experience?language=en

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.