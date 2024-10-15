4 unique collaborations marking the reveal of Renault 4 E-Tech electric

For the reveal of Renault 4 E-Tech electric, the brand is lining up a range of initiatives to maintain the momentum around Renault 4 through to its market launch in 2025

Following the success last year of the collaborative “5 movements” programme organised around Renault 5 E-Tech electric (read the press release here), Renault decided to do the same for the reveal of Renault 4 at the Paris Motor Show, from 14 to 20 October.

Renault aims 4 impact at the Paris Motor Show

“For the reveal of Renault 4 E-Tech electric, we are proud to be partnering four French start-ups presenting four all-electric means of mobility. It’s a stylish way to show the general public how e-mobility has developed to encompass all forms of transport, including the 4L, which is now Renault 4 E-Tech electric.” Arnaud Belloni, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Renault Brand

Alongside its stand in Hall 6, Renault will have another stand in Hall 5, dedicated to Renault 4 and these new means of e-mobility. For the first time, Renault is presenting Renault 4 with its mini-caravan, plane, motorbike and water bike, inspiring visitors to dream of adventures on land, sea and in the air.

Open on all sides for access from all four points of the compass, the stand reveals Renault 4 E-Tech electric and four means of e-mobility for use in all four seasons.

Each of the objects making up the “4 movements” features Cloud Blue, the colour of the first Renault 4 on its reveal in 1962. They also all include denim-effect upholstery and a headlamp design inspired directly by Renault 4.

Designed as a truly immersive experience with cutting-edge design and premium materials , the stand occupied by Renault 4 and the “4 movements” gives visitors an insight into the mobility of the future. The clean lines and plays of light create a futuristic feel to showcase the successful alliance between Renault and its start-up partners.

Partnerships for the future

“4 movements” is part of Renault’s ambition to work with the French firms inventing tomorrow’s mobility to create a new sustainable ecosystem. This launch is a key stage in Renault’s plans to transform the way we get around, through eco-friendly solutions and a smarter approach to mobility that is also more fun.

These four means of mobility will be available for pre-order at the Paris Motor Show, and are intended for small-scale production. They will be available from next spring, like Renault 4.

Aura Aero is a Toulouse-based start-up committed to accelerating the decarbonisation of air transport as part of a sustainable approach. Integral E is a two-seater e-plane, 7.26m long with a wingspan of 8.78m. Delivering a unique eco-sustainable flying experience, it has an endurance time of one hour, with battery charging in under thirty minutes. Carapate Aventure is a start-up founded in 2019 to revive the teardrop trailers developed in the United States. Lightweight, ingenious and comfortable, these mini-caravans are made locally near Nantes. Featuring retro-design lines, with a bed that doubles as a sofa and an indoor-outdoor kitchen, they weigh just 560 kg, and are easy to tow and set up. A start-up based in Annecy, Ateliers HeritageBike designs exceptional electric bikes and motorbikes. With a focus on stylish engineering and eco-friendly design, Ateliers HeritageBike is about technology, luxury, craftsmanship and French know-how. Inspired by 1980s design, the Heritage Spirit Scrambler is available with a 7 kW motor (280 Nm of torque) and a battery of up to 4.6 kWh for a standard range of 110 km. Searider is a start-up based in the Alpes-Maritimes area, building water e-bikes. Seacruiser can travel at speeds of up to 55 km/h on water, with its two 22 kW electric motors. Runtime is 90 minutes. A versatile bike with a design inspired by Renault 4, it is a great choice for both sports enthusiasts and novices.

SOURCE: Renault