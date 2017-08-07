300 SL Roadster and Mercedes-Simplex 40 PS in pebble beach: Automotive stars under the Californian sun

Mercedes-Benz Classic is taking two automotive gems to California. A factory-restored 300 SL Roadster (W 198) from 1958 will compete in the renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on 20 August 2017. As an accompaniment to the Concours, a Mercedes-Simplex 40 PS, manufactured in 1903, from the company’s own collection will also be on view. This outstanding vehicle is synonymous with the birth of the modern automobile. As part of the Monterey Car Week, it will likely also take part in the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance on the peninsula between Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea on 17 August 2017.

Stuttgart. This Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster has what it takes to play a star role at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance 2017. It boasts a complete history since first being delivered to New York in 1958, with its chassis, body and engine having been fully preserved in their original form. In addition, since 2014 the experts from Mercedes-Benz Classic have carefully restored the vehicle with the utmost authenticity based on extensive searches of the archives.

The absolute summit meeting of exquisite automobiles from all over the world takes place on 20 August 2017 at the 18th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Club on the peninsula between Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. The automotive beauty pageant involves around 200 classic vehicles of supreme exclusivity submitting themselves to the critical gaze of the judges. The 300 SL Roadster of the W 198 model series is made available by ALL TIME STARS.

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance made its debut in 1950 – at that time still as a fringe event to a road race. This founding myth of the Concours is today also attested to by the Monterey Car Week, which starts on the Tuesday before the Concours d’Elegance and includes the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance. In 2017, this regularity rally will revert to its original route, featuring a section of the legendary 17 Mile Drive coast road, which runs from Carmel via Pebble Beach to Pacific Grove. The Tour d’Elegance begins on Thursday, 17 August 2017, with the vehicles taking up their places on the starting grid in Pebble Beach from 7 am onwards. The starter waves his flag at 9 am.

Witness of the birth of the modern automobile

A 1903 Mercedes-Simplex 40 PS from the company’s own collection will likely compete in this regularity rally. The vehicle manufactured by Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft (DMG) is synonymous with the birth of the modern automobile, as well as the birth of the Mercedes brand from its motor sport origins. Brought out in 1902, the Mercedes-Simplex model series was based on the Mercedes 35 PS, which was victorious at the then internationally outstanding Nice Racing Week in March 1901. Mercedes-Simplex models played a key part in the corporate success of DMG. Their role at the very beginning of the 20th century is comparable with the current and future electrically powered EQ models from Mercedes-Benz.

The Mercedes-Simplex 40 PS will be regularly on view during the Monterey Car Week at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge, not far from “The Lodge” on the third fairway above Stillwater Cove. The vehicle will be shown out of competition at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The beauty pageant is the crowning finale to this week of classic automobiles with exclusive exhibitions, competitions, regularity rallies and auctions. Some 200 absolute classic cars from all over the world will come together on Sunday, 20 August 2017. They will be assessed by the judges with regard to their historical authenticity, technical significance, aesthetics – and, of course, their condition. Beginning at 7 am, the contestants will take up their positions at the 18th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Club. Judging starts at 8.30 am. Finally, the visitors will be allowed in at 10.30 am. The prizes will be awarded between 1.30 pm and 5 pm.

This field of automotive excellence will include the factory-restored 300 SL Roadster, made available by ALL TIME STARS. Painted in blue-grey with a blue leather interior, the vehicle was built in 1957 in a special version for the North American market. Accordingly, it features the “sealed-beam” headlamps prescribed in the USA. The roadster was delivered through a dealer in New York. After leaving its first owner in New York City, the vehicle passed through various hands, yet always within New York State, before being sold to Europe a few years ago.

Manufactured between 1957 and 1963, the open-top sports cars of the W 198 model series were chiefly inspired by Maximilian Hoffman. Born in Austria and living in the USA, he was a businessman with the initiative and vision that were instrumental to the Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Roadster and 300 SL “Gullwing” Coupé production super sports cars, which made their debut on 6 February 1954 at the International Motor Sports Show in New York. With this, Hoffman paved the way for the brand to enter the US market after the Second World War. In 1947, he opened his first showroom, in Park Avenue in New York, for exclusive automobiles imported from Europe. From September 1952, he acted as an importer for Mercedes-Benz cars in the eastern states of the USA. In September 1953, Hoffman, invited to a board meeting of the then Daimler-Benz AG, suggested that Mercedes-Benz should include attractive and powerful sports cars in its model line-up – including a production version of the successful 300 SL racing car of 1952. This gave rise to the family of SL sports cars. From the outset, Hoffman saw the 300 SL “Gullwing” as an interim solution, his main focus being on a roadster version, which finally made its debut in spring 1957. On the North American market, this open-top 300 SL, with 158 kW (215 hp) and up to 242 km/h top speed, was to become one of the most powerful sports cars of its era as well as an especially successful model of the Stuttgart brand – like the “Gullwing” before it.

Established in 2015, ALL TIME STARS is the vehicle trading platform of Mercedes-Benz Classic. Under this name, the Stuttgart brand offers its customers young and old Mercedes-Benz classic cars of special quality – and with maximum-possible transparency, as each of the vehicles on offer is subjected to a thorough inspection based on a 160-item checklist. And each comes with a Classic Data Certificate showing that it has scored at least 2 for technical condition. A part of the ALL TIME STARS portfolio is displayed in the showroom at the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Potential buyers can view and purchase the vehicles here. A team of expert advisers is on hand to assist with detailed information and vehicle descriptions. Potential buyers will find the complete range at http://www.alltime-stars.com/.

