30 Years, 5 million Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: A global success story

The five-millionth milestone vehicle, an all-electric eSprinter, was handed over to fleet customer FedEx

Mercedes-Benz Vans is celebrating a milestone with the production of five million Sprinter vans globally. Assembled at the company’s facility in Charleston, South Carolina, the five millionth vehicle – an all-electric eSprinter – has now been handed over to FedEx, a long-standing Mercedes-Benz Vans customer. The event not only underscores the enduring success of the Sprinter but also highlights Charleston’s crucial role in Mercedes-Benz’s global manufacturing network. For nearly 20 years, the Charleston plant has played a vital role for our Sprinter in North America.

The landmark vehicle for FedEx joins their growing global fleet of Mercedes-Benz vans, both conventionally and electric powered. This achievement emphasizes the Sprinter’s enduring popularity worldwide and reflects Mercedes-Benz Vans’ ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and craftsmanship in the light commercial vehicle sector.

“The global production of five million Sprinter vans and the celebration of the model’s 30th anniversary is a testament to its enduring success. This milestone reflects the dedication of our teams, the trust of our customers, and the continuous evolution of a vehicle that has defined the large van segment for three decades. We are proud of this legacy and excited for the future as we continue to drive progress in the van industry.” Thomas Klein, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans

Global logistics provider FedEx takes delivery of five-millionth Sprinter

The five-millionth Sprinter joins the growing FedEx electric vehicle fleet in the U.S., where the company is starting to deploy the eSprinter in four states. FedEx is one of the largest global customers of Mercedes-Benz Vans and has deployed the Sprinter and eSprinter models for interurban and last-mile delivery services in markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America.

“As our network has evolved and grown over the years, vans from Mercedes-Benz – including the Sprinter and, now the eSprinter – have been there to meet our needs and help us deliver the reliable and superior service that our customers expect.” Pat Donlon, Vice President, Global Vehicles, FedEx

FedEx was one of the first major Mercedes-Benz fleet customers in the U.S., contributing significantly to the Sprinter’s success in the North American market. Growing demand from fleet customers and a general overall rise in popularity of the Sprinter in the U.S. and Canada led to the expansion of the Charleston plant in 2018.

Expansion of Mercedes-Benz Vans’ Charleston facility

Established in 2006, Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC (MBV Charleston) is the company’s only van plant in North America. In 2018, the facility underwent a profound expansion to accommodate the third generation of the Sprinter enabling the site to perform part-by-part assembly for the North American market. The upgrade included the addition of a new body shop, a paint shop, and an extension to the existing assembly area, allowing the plant to meet rising demand.

Today, MBV Charleston stands as a beacon of sustainability and modern assembly, featuring advanced systems such as driverless transport and digital training tools for its workforce of over 1,600 employees. Furthermore, a $50 million investment in 2024 supported the launch of the new eSprinter in the plant, marking another key milestone in its ongoing innovation and growth.

Three decades of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

For three decades, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has revolutionized the commercial van segment with its unmatched versatility, reliability, and low total cost of ownership (TCO). From delivery services and mobile workspaces to passenger transport and recreational conversions, the Sprinter continues to serve a wide range of industries across the globe.

Replacing the Mercedes TN (T1) series, the Sprinter debuted in 1995 and quickly set new standards in the light commercial vehicle segment. It combined the utility of a transporter with the refinement and engineering precision known of Mercedes-Benz. The Sprinter introduced many advanced safety features for its class – like ABS brakes and later ESP (Electronic Stability Program) – and boasted a more aerodynamic design, better fuel efficiency, and a range of powerful yet economical gasoline and diesel engines.

By the launch of its second generation in 2006, the Sprinter had become a favorite across industries, from delivery services to tradespeople to camper-van conversions. The new model offered even more improvements: increased cargo capacity, a more spacious cabin, and a broader range of body styles – including chassis cabs and minibuses. Mercedes-Benz expanded its target market, marketing the Sprinter under different badges like Dodge and Freightliner in North America, making it a versatile option on both sides of the Atlantic.

The third generation, introduced in 2018, elevated the Sprinter yet to another level incorporating state-of-the-art tech features such as connectivity and digital services. The Sprinter transformed to more than just a van – it became a mobile office with an MBUX multimedia system, advanced telematics, and driving-assistance features. The Sprinter’s broad range of variants remains impressive – more than 1,000 different versions can be configured from the different bodies, chassis, drive concepts, tonnages and equipment details alone. The current generation offers an even larger selection of drivetrains, including front wheel drive and two transmission types, one of which is a nine-speed automatic with torque converter. Today, whether delivering packages in bustling cities or serving as the foundation for luxury camper vans, the Sprinter continues to live up to its name — fast, reliable, and always ahead of the curve.

With the introduction of the all-electric variant, the eSprinter, the future of light commercial transport is underway. Besides the assembly in Charleston, the Sprinter and eSprinter are produced in Düsseldorf (Germany) and Ludwigsfelde (Germany). The eSprinter is redefining mobility and further solidifying the Sprinter’s legacy as a pioneering force in the industry.

Additional quotes

“Five million Sprinter is a historic figure for our global production network and underlines the capability and expertise of our teams worldwide. As a modern factory driving the transformation of mobility, Charleston plays a crucial role in our global production network.” Francesco Ciancia, Head of Operations Mercedes-Benz Vans

“Since our inception, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been key to our success in the U.S. Our international process allows us to combine German engineering excellence with American manufacturing expertise, delivering vehicles that meet the highest expectations of our U.S. and Canadian customers, for example FedEx.” Heike Scheuble, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans USA

“The assembly of the five-millionth Sprinter at our Charleston facility highlights our van’s importance to the U.S. market, to which we have an unwavering commitment. A big ‘thank you’ goes out to the entire team here – their contributions allow us to serve our customers with the quality and innovation they expect from Mercedes-Benz Vans.” Johannes Kellermann, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC

“I am beyond proud and excited to be a part of this incredible team in Charleston. Being able to witness the five-millionth Sprinter rolling off the lines at MBV Charleston was truly a privilege and a moment I will never forget. Every day is a new opportunity to grow, contribute, and be surrounded by a team that inspires me to reach new heights… One band, one sound!” Darius Ryant, Charleston Team Member, Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz