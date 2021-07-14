30 VDL Futuras FHD2-139 in public transport as Bus Éireann invests in Expressway fleet

Bus Éireann, Ireland's national coach operator, has commenced operation of 30 Futuras FHD2-139 from VDL Bus & Coach on its commercial intercity service

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national coach operator, has commenced operation of 30 Futuras FHD2-139 from VDL Bus & Coach on its commercial intercity service. These vehicles will be used for Expressway inter-regional bus services and people will see them in a number of key locations including Waterford, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Stranorlar and Sligo, connecting communities right along the western seaboard on some of Expressway’s busiest routes.

“Our cooperation with Bus Éireann goes back almost 30 years,” says Marcel Jacobs, Commercial Director of VDL Bus & Coach. “We are extremely proud of this relationship. It is also another good example of the diverse use of our Futura range, in this case for high-quality public transport on longer routes in Ireland. Bus Eíreann also published its first sustainability strategy last month and aims to halve greenhouse gas emissions. This ties in perfectly with VDL Bus & Coach’s ambitions for the Futura range, which is known for its low vehicle weight and effective and fuel-efficient powertrain.”

VDL Futura FHD2-139

The coaches for Bus Éireann are built in a public transport version with route indicators, TFT screens, charging points, camera system and WiFi. The 30 Futuras have 59 luxury Class 500 seats with leather upholstery and adjustable headrests. All coaches are equipped with a lift, making them accessible to wheelchairs. In addition, there is an advanced payment system on board which enables contactless payment via Android and Apple Pay.

Stephen Kent, Chief Executive Officer of Bus Éireann: “With the introduction of this new fleet of VDL coaches, we are optimistic about the expected increase in public transport passengers in the coming months, particularly the growth of our airport and student business. It is essential to have state-of-the-art vehicles, as this is a highly competitive market and customer expectations are increasing. This investment demonstrates our commitment to service and to improving both the customer experience and our commitment to reducing emissions.”

