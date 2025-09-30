24M unlocks new U.S. battery manufacturing opportunities with groundbreaking, energy-dense 24M ETOP (Electrode-to-Pack) technology

Breakthrough battery manufacturing platform will accelerate domestic battery production across industries and ensure battery manufacturers stay competitive in a dynamic market

24M Technologies, Inc. announced today its 24M ETOP™ (Electrode-to-Pack) technology provides significant advantages for U.S. manufacturers to quickly and cost-effectively produce high-performing EV, eVTOL, ESS, and consumer electronic batteries domestically. First launched in October 2023, 24M ETOP is both an electrode- and chemistry-agnostic battery manufacturing platform that integrates electrodes directly into the battery pack, removing the limitations of traditional cell-and-module designs. By effectively eliminating cell manufacturing, 24M ETOP offers manufacturers a simpler, more cost-effective path to build compact, high-voltage batteries with maximum energy density and design flexibility.

“The pressure to compete on price, design and performance is mounting for American industries that are heavily reliant on imported batteries,” said Naoki Ota, 24M President and CEO. “The U.S. must advance battery innovation, not just scale production to close the gap with competitors overseas. Our 24M ETOP offers U.S. manufacturers the technology they need to leapfrog Asian counterparts with industry-leading energy density, first-of-its-kind design flexibility, and lower manufacturing costs.”

A Revolutionary Battery Pack and Manufacturing Process Designed for the U.S. Market

Current manufacturing processes build battery packs and modules from individual cells, which introduce a significant proportion of inactive, non-energy-carrying materials, like metals and plastics, within a cell’s casing. This outdated approach wastes space, reduces energy efficiency, increases costs, and limits design flexibility.

24M ETOP addresses these challenges and fundamentally transforms the battery manufacturing process by creating a sealed anode/cathode pair that is integrated directly into the battery pack, eliminating the need for individual cells, modules, and unnecessary materials. This innovation eliminates conventional cell structures entirely in high-voltage systems and allows manufacturers to achieve the highest energy density at the pack level for any chemistry because a higher percentage of the battery comprises electrodes and other active materials, which are the only energy-carrying components. In a traditional battery pack, electrodes comprise 30% to 60% of a battery’s volume, whereas with 24M ETOP, electrode content reaches up to 80% of a pack’s volume.

24M ETOP enables manufacturers to cost effectively compete against larger Asian manufacturers by operating simple, flexible and low-cost battery manufacturing lines in the U.S. Companies can integrate the 24M ETOP technology – which makes sealed electrodes, stacks them into the pack, wires them, and closes the pack, all from a single machine – directly into their battery pack assembly lines.

24M ETOP is especially well-suited for emerging markets like eVTOL — projected to reach $1.75 billion by 2028 — where compact, lightweight designs that deliver maximum power, extended range, and cost efficiency are essential. Key benefits 24M ETOP provides manufacturers include:

Unmatched Energy Density and Range: Unleashes up to 50% more electric vehicle range by packing more energy into a same-sized battery

Unprecedented Design Flexibility: Offers unprecedented design flexibility for manufacturing battery packs of virtually any size, configuration, chemistry or voltage. It can be sized to fit any application, from large-scale grid batteries to EVs to mobility applications including e-bikes two and three-wheelers, to consumer applications

Cost Efficient Offering: Allows manufactures to begin production and achieve GWh-level 24M ETOP production capabilities with relatively low capital expenditures and minimal, if any, facility investments

Significant Cost Savings and Tax Credit Advantages: Delivers substantial cost savings through a streamlined manufacturing process and eligibility for U.S. production tax credits under Section 45X of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

For optimized results, 24M ETOP can be used in conjunction with 24M Impervio™ separator for added safety and 24M’s Eternalyte™ electrolyte for fast charging down to minus 40° temperatures. Together with 24M ETOP and Impervio, manufacturers can deliver a cost-effective and safe 1,000-mile-per-charge battery pack, overcoming previous challenges with solid-state electrolytes.

SOURCE: 24M