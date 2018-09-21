21 VDL Citeas SLFA-180 Electric for Arriva Danmark A/S

Arriva Denmark A/S has placed an order with VDL Bus & Coach for 21 VDL Citeas SLFA-180 Electric. These VDL Citeas Electric are the first electric articulated buses for Denmark. The buses will be deployed on the revised line 2A in Copenhagen from December 2019. VDL Bus & Coach will also provide the charging infrastructure at the depots. During the day the buses will be topped up at the end points of the route by means of a charging connection on the bus via an inverted pantograph. With this order VDL Bus & Coach has sold its 500th fully electric VDL Citea in Western Europe.

Jens Boe Jacobsen, business development director at Arriva Denmark, said “Arriva’s past experience with VDL Bus & Coach via our Dutch branch has been exemplary, and the collaboration between VDL and Arriva in Denmark is now progressing smoothly as well. Furthermore, VDL Bus & Coach is known for its good products with excellent quality. The good collaboration between Arriva and VDL Bus & Coach is the key to the success of this project.”

Line 2A in Copenhagen

The 21 VDL Citeas SLFA-180 Electric will operate on line 2A in Copenhagen. This line was recently revised and connects a new part of Copenhagen to the bus network. Starting in late 2019 the 13.7-metre-long buses currently serving the line will be replaced by the electric articulated VDL buses, which are 18 metres long. Thanks to the rapid charging stations at the end points of the route, line 2A will be in operation 24 hours a day.

“We are very proud to have received this order and are delighted to be working with Arriva Denmark as a transition partner to zero-emission public transport in Copenhagen. We also look forward to seeing the electric articulated VDL Citea articulated buses become part of the daily street scene of Copenhagen,” said Anita Palm Laursen, managing director VDL Bus & Coach Denmark.

500th VDL Citea Electric sold

With this order VDL Bus & Coach has reached the milestone of the 500th VDL Citea Electric sold. With already more than 40 E-Mobility projects in Western Europe, VDL Bus & Coach is a proven transition partner for efficient zero-emission public transport systems. Beyond the Netherlands, electric VDL buses are currently operating in various cities in Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Sweden and France. In many cases VDL is also responsible for implementation of the infrastructure, project management and the repair and maintenance of the entire system. Arriva and VDL Bus & Coach have already carried out a number of successful projects with electric buses in the Netherlands, including those in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, South-east Friesland & Terschelling, Venlo and Maastricht.