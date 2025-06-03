2026 Polestar 4 electric performance SUV coupe now on sale in the United States

Polestar announces the 2026 Polestar 4 is officially on sale in the United States with a starting price of $56,400[1] and available to be configured now on Polestar.com

Polestar announces the 2026 Polestar 4 is officially on sale in the United States with a starting price of $56,400[1] and available to be configured now on Polestar.com. Polestar 4 production for North America is planned to start in Busan, South Korea this summer, with first customer deliveries expected in the Fall of 2025.

Polestar 4 transforms the aerodynamics of a coupe and the space of an SUV into a new breed of SUV coupe. Design cues first seen on Polestar’s concept cars are brought to production in the fastest Polestar production car to date.

“Following the successful launch of Polestar 4 in other markets around the world, we are thrilled to open the order books for the 2026 Polestar 4 in North America, which will all be built in Busan, South Korea,” said Rick Bryant, Head of Polestar North America. “Polestar 4 confidently enters the premium performance class within the D-SUV segment. Our SUV coupe’s innovative design offers generous interior space and a stunning appearance. Coupled with the assembled-in-the-U.S. Polestar 3, we now offer two dynamic SUV options for North American customers.”

Polestar 4 features a plethora of standard content including Pilot Pack, which includes Pilot Assist and Lane Change Assist and all versions benefit from 20-inch Aero alloy wheels, panoramic glass roof, adaptive cruise control, 360 parking camera with 3D view, energy saving heat pump, 11 kW AC charging, e-latch doors, power operated tailgate with soft close, wireless phone charging, digital key for Apple devices, and 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat and 6-way adjustment for the passenger seat.

The optional Plus Pack provides customers with a graphical head-up display, automatically dimmed exterior mirrors, 12-way electrically adjustable seats with manual leg extension, electronic reclinable rear seats, illuminated Polestar front logo, MicroTech upholstery, 3-zone climate control with rear control and entertainment screen, heated steering wheel and rear seats, and Harman Kardon Premium sound.

The Performance Pack is available on Long range Dual motor only and features 22-inch forged Performance wheels, Polestar Engineered chassis tuning, Brembo 4-piston brake calipers in Swedish gold, Polestar performance brake discs, summer performance tires, Swedish gold seat belts and valve stem caps.

Polestar 4’s innovative design maximizes aerodynamic efficiency with a low nose with air curtains, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades, and airflow optimization around the rear light bar. The rear glass has been eliminated and replaced by a high-definition camera that shows a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera, enabling a far wider field of view compared to what is found in most modern vehicles.

The fastest production Polestar to date, Polestar 4 Long range Dual motor accomplishes the 0-60 mph sprint in 3.7 seconds and has a maximum power output of 544 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque. In line with Polestar’s performance ethos, driving dynamics and overall performance are a priority, with sharp steering and handling responses that result in a thrilling and agile experience.

The Long range Single motor variant features a rear-wheel-drive powertrain capable of delivering 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque with a preliminary range target of up to 300 miles EPA[2]. A 100 kWh battery is fitted to both long range versions, with up to 200 kW DC and 11 kW AC charging.

Polestar 4 features the latest evolution of Google’s Android Automotive OS in Polestar cars. The system features Google built-in, bringing key automotive services from Google to the car, many of which have been co-developed with Google.

The rich Android Automotive ecosystem, which was pioneered by Polestar 2, has expanded since launch and is constantly improved by ongoing development of feature enhancements, new functionality and new apps. Polestar retains a leading development role and close relationship with Google, and continues to premier new apps and functionality for the system.

As published in the recent Annual Sustainability report, Polestar continues its efforts to increase both data availability and share of recycled content from car programs to model year upgrades. Polestar 4, at launch, had the lowest carbon footprint of any Polestar car.

Innovative, premium materials such as MicroTech, a bio-attributed vinyl that replaces crude oil with pine oil which results in a 70% lower CO2e footprint than traditional PVC, is used as standard vegan upholstery in Polestar 4. Carpets are made from 100% ECONYL® polyamide, derived from discarded fishing nets and other plastic waste. Interior headlinings manufactured using recycled PET. In total, 85% of Polestar 4 is recyclable, and several components can be reused or remanufactured.

Tracing materials is the first step towards achieving more responsible sourcing and production processes. Polestar 4 is available with optional upholstery made from 100% traced and animal welfare-secured Nappa leather, sourced responsibly and ethically by Bridge of Weir.

SOURCE: Polestar