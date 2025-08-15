2026 Nissan Armada pricing starts at $58,840; new NISMO version from $79,530

With exclusive styling and handling enhancements, Armada NISMO delivers the most power of any Armada to date with 460 horsepower — +35 hp versus other versions when using premium fuel2. Offering more engaging and direct handling along with a louder exhaust note, Armada NISMO proudly stands out from the crowd with its new NISMO-exclusive front and rear fascia, grille, side steps and rear spoiler. To round out its sporty appearance, Armada NISMO is offered in an exclusive Stealth Gray paint option.

Following the all-new debut of the 2025 model year, Nissan continues to deliver an Armada for every adventure – offering supreme comfort, premium technology, a bold new design and uncompromising capability. With three rows of seating, a maximum towing capacity of up to 8,500 pounds3, and the added confidence of standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3604, the Armada is ready for whatever the road – or trail – may bring.

For drivers whose paths take them off-road, Armada PRO-4X features all-terrain tires, an off-road-specific front bumper with increased approach angle, underbody skid plates, an electronic locking differential and Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension. Fender flares, 20-inch painted PRO-4X wheels and numerous Lava Red accents make it a standout at the trailhead. New for the 2026 model year, Armada PRO-4X grade can be equipped with optional second-row captain’s chairs instead of a second-row bench seat.

Armada’s extensive array of available technology includes Invisible Hood View, Front Wide View and 3D Intelligent Around View® Monitor camera systems4, as well as ProPILOT Assist 2.1 for hands-off freeway driving5. Armada also is available with the rich, lifelike experience of a 12-speaker Klipsch® premium audio system.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices for the 2026 Nissan Armada:

Model MSRP Armada SV 4×2 $58,840 Armada SL 4×2 $63,530 Armada Platinum 4×2 $70,490 Armada Platinum Reserve 4×2 $77,550 Armada SV 4×4 $61,840 Armada SL 4×4 $66,530 Armada Platinum 4×4 $73,490 Armada PRO-4X $74,300 Armada NISMO $79,530 Armada Platinum Reserve 4×4 $80,550

Destination and handling $2,190.

For more details on the 2026 Nissan Armada, please see the full press kit.

SOURCE: Nissan