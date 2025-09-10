2026 Mercedes-Benz model line updates

2026 Model Year Launch Highlights
- Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series
- Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon Arrives at U.S. dealerships in second half of 2025
- Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology Arrives at U.S. dealerships in second half of 2025
- Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology Arrives at U.S. dealerships in second half of 2025
What’s New Highlights by Model Line
CLA Coupe
Highlights for MY26
- New Sage Grey/Black MB-Tex upholstery available at no additional cost
- AMG Line Lite package enables customers to add 18-inch AMG wheels and rear spoiler for a more dynamic appearance – all at no additional cost
- Night Package exterior styling introduced as a standalone option
AMG CLA Updates
- AMG CLA 45 S “Final Edition” features exclusive equipment with numerous edition-specific details and outstanding performance
- New AMG Design Plus Package elevates the exterior of the AMG CLA with MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey paint, AMG Night Package Plus, gloss black rear spoiler, 19-inch AMG wheels and red AMG brake calipers
CLA Sedan (all-new electric CLA with EQ Technology)
Highlights for MY26
- All-new CLA with EQ Technology is the most emotional, efficient, intuitive and intelligent Mercedes-Benz model to date
- First model of an entirely new vehicle family based on the new MMA architecture
- First vehicle to fully operate on the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS)
- New generation MBUX is the first in-car infotainment system to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google
- New MBUX Virtual Assistant transforms the relationship between vehicle and driver with generative AI
- Optional MBUX Superscreen powered by state-of-the-art, high performance chips and real-time graphics from the Unity Game Engine
- 800-volt electric architecture for fast charging
- New generation battery with high energy density and smaller carbon footprint
- Two-speed transmission combines dynamic performance with high efficiency for all driving situations
- First Mercedes-Benz vehicle to feature an air-to-air heat pump, contributing to outstanding efficiency
C-Class Sedan
Highlights for MY26
- 19-inch wheels now available at no additional cost
- New optional AMG Lite Plus Package enhances the C-Class with 19-inch AMG wheels, panorama roof and rear spoiler
- New Black Fine Structure center console expands interior personalization options
- MBUX Entertainment Plus introduced as part of Pinnacle Trim
- AMG Line Package now available with or without Night Package
- Surround View System now also available as a standalone option
AMG C-Class Updates
- New Digital Vehicle Key offered as standard equipment
- Introduction of new Black Fine Structure Center Console – available at no additional cost
- Pinnacle Trim now also includes MBUX Entertainment Plus
CLE Coupe
Highlights for MY26
- New optional Engineering Package featuring 2.5-degree rear-axle steering and suspension with adaptive damping system
- Optional Surround View System now also offered individually
- Available new Black Fine Structure center console, in addition to three other center console options
AMG CLE Coupe Updates
- Exclusive AMG CLE MANUFAKTUR Edition features unique design elements, stunning finishes and an expansive suite of equipment
- Center console featuring AMG branding introduced as standard
- New Black Fine Structure center console available at no additional cost
CLE Cabriolet
Highlights for MY26
- Introduction of new optional Adaptive Damping Suspension
- New Black Fine Structure Center Console for even more interior personalization options
- Surround View System now also available as a standalone option
AMG CLE Cabriolet Updates
- New AMG CLE MANUFAKTUR Edition introduced, featuring specially curated exteriors and interiors, as well as generous standard equipment
- Black Fine Structure center console introduced as standard
E-Class Sedan
Highlights for MY26
- Biometric Fingerprint Scanner for MBUX Profile Authentication introduced as standard equipment
AMG E-Class Updates
- Biometric Fingerprint Scanner for MBUX Profile Authentication introduced as standard equipment
E-Class Wagon
Highlights for MY26
- Biometric Fingerprint Scanner for MBUX Profile Authentication introduced as standard equipment
AMG E-Class Wagon Updates
- New AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon combines exhilarating performance and all-electric efficiency with the versality of a wagon
- Standard Feature Highlights:
- AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine and electric motor produce a combined system output up to 577 hp (604 hp with optional RACE START)
- AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive
- Active rear-axle steering
- AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable damping
- Optional Equipment Highlights:
- AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package
- MBUX Superscreen Package
- 21-inch AMG Forged wheels
- Exclusive “Edition 1” model features unique AMG graphics and exterior accents, 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels, a specially curated interior with exclusive design elements and extensive equipment
EQE Sedan
Highlights for MY26
- Refined Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan lineup for 2026 features new EQE 320+ and EQE 320 4MATIC (replaces EQE 350+ and EQE 350 4MATIC)
- Output increased to 315 hp (+27 hp)
- Enhanced performance with 0.5-second quicker acceleration from 0 to 60 mph
- Two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz
- Mercedes-Benz NACS DC fast charging adapter included standard ensures seamless access to the largest fast-charging network in North America
- Two new wheel choices:
- 20-inch Multispoke wheels with Black accents – available at no additional cost
- 21-inch AMG Multispoke wheels
- Optional MBUX Hyperscreen now available across all Mercedes-Benz EQE models
AMG EQE Updates
- New optional 21-in AMG Multispoke Turbine wheels finished in Grey
EQE SUV
Highlights for MY26
- Refined Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV lineup for 2026 features new EQE 320+ and EQE 320 4MATIC (replaces EQE 350+ and EQE 350 4MATIC)
- 27-hp boost in output from 288 hp to 315 hp
- Improved 0-60 mph acceleration (0.5-second quicker)
- Mercedes-Benz NACS DC fast charging adapter added as standard equipment ensures seamless access to the largest fast-charging network in North America
- Addition of two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz
- Optional AMG Line Exterior package elevated with wheel arches finished in body color
- Available optional MBUX Hyperscreen for EQE 320+ and EQE 320 4MATIC
AMG EQE SUV Updates
- Introduction of optional 21-inch AMG Multispoke Turbine wheels in Grey
- Exterior color palette now also includes MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic
EQS Sedan
Highlights for MY26
- Two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz – included standard
- Mercedes-Benz NACS DC fast charging adapter added to suite of standard equipment
EQS SUV
Highlights for MY26
- Refined Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV lineup for 2026 includes the new EQS 400 4MATIC and EQS 550 4MATIC SUV (replaces EQS 450 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC SUV)
- New standard equipment elevates comfort and safety for second-row passengers:
- Heated rear seats
- Wireless smartphone charger in second-row arm rest
- Luxury headrests
- Rear side airbags
- Mercedes-Benz NACS DC fast charging adapter included standard ensures seamless access to the largest fast-charging network in North America
- Addition of two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz
- Exterior color palette now also features MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic
Maybach EQS SUV
Highlights for MY26
- Expanded personalization options:
- New 22-inch Maybach Forged 7-Spoke wheels
- MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic paint
- MANUFAKTUR Extended Leather Package now available for all upholsteries
- Two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz
G-Class
Highlights for MY26
- Introduction for MANUFAKTUR Custom order paints enables even greater individualization – not available on all G-Class models
- Two new available MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints (G 580 with EQ Technology)– Brilliant Blue Magno and Cardinal Red Magno
- New optional Night Package Magno offers further personalization for vehicles with Magno paint
- Available Night Package now includes MANUFAKTUR Logo Package in Black
- Optional MANUFAKTUR Seat Belts in Red or Silver (G 550)
AMG G-Class Updates
- Expanded exterior personalization options, including:
- New MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Cardinal Red Magno paint
- AMG Night Package now enhanced with MANUFAKTUR Logo Package in Black
- AMG Night Package Magno
- AMG brake calipers now also available in Black
- MANUFAKTUR Black Running Boards with AMG-specific exhaust pipes
- Optional MANUFAKTUR Seat Belts available in Red, Yellow or Silver
GLA SUV
Highlights for MY26
- New exterior and interior personalization options:
- AMG Line Lite provides a sportier appearance at no additional cost with 19-inch AMG wheels and rear spoiler
- Midnight Edition offers a sleeker look for the GLA with 20-inch AMG wheels, Night Package exterior accents and omission of model badge on the lift gate
- Night Package exterior accents now available as a standalone option
- Sun & Sound Package bundles popular equipment at a lower price – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof and Advanced Sound System
- Sage Grey/Black MB-Tex upholstery introduced as a no-cost option
AMG GLA Updates
- New AMG Design Package Plus features even more dynamic exterior styling with MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey paint, AMG Night Package Plus, spoiler lip in high-gloss black, aerodynamically optimized 19-inch AMG wheels and red AMG brake calipers
GLB SUV
Highlights for MY26
- Expanded choices for customer personalization, including:
- Two new offerings available at no additional cost – AMG Line Lite and Sage Grey/Black MB-Tex upholstery
- New Sun & Sound Package featuring Panoramic Sliding Sunroof and Advanced Sound System
- Availability of Night Package exterior accents as a standalone option
- Midnight Edition curated exterior package
AMG GLB Updates
- Introduction of AMG Design Package Plus
GLC SUV
Highlights for MY26
- 19-inch wheels now available at no additional cost
- Introduction of AMG Lite Plus Package to enhance the GLC SUV with 19- or 20-inch AMG wheels, Panorama Roof and rear spoiler
- Exclusive and Pinnacle Trims now include MBUX Entertainment Plus for online music and video streaming
- New Black Fine Structure center console available as no-cost option
AMG GLC Updates
- AMG emblem on center console door featured standard
- Available new Black Fine Structure center console for additional interior personalization
- MBUX Entertainment Plus available with optional Pinnacle Trim
GLC Coupe
Highlights for MY26
- Optional new Black Fine Structure center console available at no additional cost
- Addition of MBUX Entertainment Plus to Exclusive and Pinnacle Trim offerings
AMG GLC Coupe Updates
- Center console door adorned with AMG logo as standard
- Available new Black Fine Structure center console for additional interior personalization
- MBUX Entertainment Plus available with optional Pinnacle Trim
GLE SUV
Highlights for MY26
- AMG Line Exterior now standard on GLE 450 4MATIC
- New MANUFAKTUR Editions for GLE 350 4MATIC and GLE 450 4MATIC with specially curated exteriors, interiors and equipment
- Optional power rear-side window sunshades
AMG GLE Updates
- Introduction of MANUFAKTUR Edition for AMG GLE 53
GLE Coupe
Highlights for MY26
- The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe returns for MY26 with no equipment changes
AMG GLE Coupe Updates
- Introduction of MANUFAKTUR Edition for AMG GLE 53 Coupe
GLS SUV
Highlights for MY26
- New GLS 450 4MATIC MANUFAKTUR Editions featuring MANUFAKTUR Silicon Grey and MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno paints
AMG GLS Updates
- The Mercedes-AMG GLS returns for MY26 with no equipment changes
Maybach GLS SUV
Highlights for MY26
- New Maybach Night Series Exterior Design Package featuring Night Series-exclusive exterior colors, design elements and wheels
S-Class Sedan
Highlights for MY26
- Introduction of MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints and interiors with more than 40 new exterior finishes and 25 new Nappa leather upholstery choices in a wide array of colors
- New and updated optional packages:
- Executive Rear Seat Package Plus available on Mercedes-Benz S-Class models for the first time
- New Exclusive trim features a variety of comfort features
- Pinnacle Trim now available on S 500 4MATIC
- Introduction of Edition 580 Design Package for S 580 4MATIC featuring MANUFAKTUR paint, Exclusive Nappa leather and a generous suite of equipment
- New options:
- New 19-inch wheel design
- Omission of model badges for sleeker appearance (S 500 4MATIC and S 580 4MATIC)
- AMG Carbon Fiber trim (S 580e 4MATIC and S 580 4MATIC)
AMG S-Class Updates
- Significantly expanded palette of exterior colors:
- MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno
- New MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints with more than 50 hues
- MANFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather upholsteries introduce 25 new choices for interior colors
Maybach S-Class
Highlights for MY26
- New Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle showcases exclusive finishes and handcrafted details inspired by the California Central Coast, limited to 25 units exclusively for the U.S. market
- New MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints and upholsteries feature more than 50 new exterior finishes and 25 new interior upholstery choices
- Option to omit model badging on trunk lid for sleeker, more discreet appearance
AMG GT
Highlights for MY26
- Expanded exterior color palette with two new available MANUFAKTUR hues and the introduction of more than 50 MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints
- Two additional optional MANUFAKTUR upholsteries – Yacht Blue/Black and Rosé Grey Nappa leather
- Center console featuring AMG badge introduced as standard
AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Highlights for MY26
- Four new available MANUFAKTUR exterior hues for AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE:
- MANUFAKTUR Green Hell Magno
- MANUFAKTUR Copper Orange Magno
- MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno
- MANUFAKTUR Côte d’Azur Light Blue Metallic
AMG SL
Highlights for MY26
- Revised center console with tactile soft top controls and console lid with AMG badge
- Three new optional MANUFAKTUR paints – Ireland Mid-Green Magno, Côte d’Azur Light Blue Metallic and Orange Flame Metallic
- Introduction of MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints with more than 50 additional colors
- Expanded optional MANUFAKTUR upholstery choices with new MANUFAKTUR Classic Red/Black and Tobacco Brown/Black Nappa leather
Maybach SL
Highlights for MY26
- The new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is the first two-seater roadster in Maybach history and stands as the brand’s sportiest model to date
- Choice of two curated design concepts:
- “Red Ambiance” with MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red Metallic paint
- “White Ambiance” with MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno paint
- Distinctive Maybach-specific design elements, details and finishes
- Exclusive acoustic soft top with Maybach pattern
- 21-inch Maybach 5-Hole Monoblock Forged wheels
- MANUFAKTUR Crystal White Nappa leather with floral design and embossed Mercedes-Maybach emblems extends throughout the cabin
- Generous standard equipment provides unmatched refinement with outstanding acoustic and ride comfort
- Optional Highlights:
- More than 50 MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints, including newly interpreted classic hues from the historic paint archives of Mercedes-Benz and Maybach
- Mercedes-Maybach Monogram in Graphite Grey integrated into the Obsidian Black Metallic hood
- 21-inch Maybach Multispoke Forged wheels
Model Year 2026 Pricing Overview
Carline
Model
MSRP1
CLA Coupe
|CLA 250
$42,750
|CLA 250 4MATIC
$44,750
|AMG CLA 35
$56,600
|AMG CLA 45 S
$67,550
CLA Sedan
|CLA 250+ with EQ Technology
|
TBA
|CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology
|
TBA
C-Class Sedan
|C 300
$49,650
|C 300 4MATIC
$51,650
|AMG C 43
$64,150
|AMG C 63 E PERFORMANCE
$88,000
CLE Coupe
|CLE 300 4MATIC
|
$59,550
|CLE 450 4MATIC
|
$69,000
|AMG CLE 53
|
$76,300
CLE Cabriolet
|CLE 300 4MATIC
|
$68,050
|CLE 450 4MATIC
|
$77,400
|AMG CLE 53
|
$84,600
E-Class Sedan
|E 350
|
$63,900
|E 350 4MATIC
|
$66,400
|E 450 4MATIC
|
$72,300
|AMG E 53 HYBRID
|
$89,600
E-Class Wagon
|E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain
|
$78,300
|AMG E 53 HYBRID
|
TBA
EQE Sedan
|EQE 320+
|
$64,950
|EQE 320 4MATIC
|
$67,450
|AMG EQE
|
$97,550
EQE SUV
|EQE 320+
|
$64,950
|EQE 320 4MATIC
|
$67,450
|AMG EQE
|
$97,550
EQS Sedan
|EQS 450+
|
$99,900
|EQS 450 4MATIC
|
$102,900
|EQS 580 4MATIC
|
$123,900
EQS SUV
|EQS 400 4MATIC
|
$89,950
|EQS 550 4MATIC
|
$112,450
Maybach EQS SUV
|Maybach EQS 680
|
$180,000
G-Class
|G 550
|
TBA
|G 580 with EQ Technology
|
TBA
|AMG G 63
|
TBA
GLA SUV
|GLA 250
|
$41,500
|GLA 250 4MATIC
|
$43,500
|AMG GLA 35
|
$58,550
