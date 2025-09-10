2026 Mercedes-Benz model line updates

2026 model year launch highlights

  • Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series
  • Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon                                Arrives at U.S. dealerships in second half of 2025
  • Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology                   Arrives at U.S. dealerships in second half of 2025
  • Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology        Arrives at U.S. dealerships in second half of 2025

What’s New Highlights by Model Line

CLA Coupe

Highlights for MY26

  • New Sage Grey/Black MB-Tex upholstery available at no additional cost
  • AMG Line Lite package enables customers to add 18-inch AMG wheels and rear spoiler for a more dynamic appearance – all at no additional cost
  • Night Package exterior styling introduced as a standalone option

AMG CLA Updates

  • AMG CLA 45 S “Final Edition” features exclusive equipment with numerous edition-specific details and outstanding performance
  • New AMG Design Plus Package elevates the exterior of the AMG CLA with MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey paint, AMG Night Package Plus, gloss black rear spoiler, 19-inch AMG wheels and red AMG brake calipers

CLA Sedan (all-new electric CLA with EQ Technology)

Highlights for MY26

  • All-new CLA with EQ Technology is the most emotional, efficient, intuitive and intelligent Mercedes-Benz model to date
  • First model of an entirely new vehicle family based on the new MMA architecture
  • First vehicle to fully operate on the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS)
  • New generation MBUX is the first in-car infotainment system to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google
  • New MBUX Virtual Assistant transforms the relationship between vehicle and driver with generative AI
  • Optional MBUX Superscreen powered by state-of-the-art, high performance chips and real-time graphics from the Unity Game Engine
  • 800-volt electric architecture for fast charging
  • New generation battery with high energy density and smaller carbon footprint
  • Two-speed transmission combines dynamic performance with high efficiency for all driving situations
  • First Mercedes-Benz vehicle to feature an air-to-air heat pump, contributing to outstanding efficiency

C-Class Sedan

Highlights for MY26

  • 19-inch wheels now available at no additional cost
  • New optional AMG Lite Plus Package enhances the C-Class with 19-inch AMG wheels, panorama roof and rear spoiler
  • New Black Fine Structure center console expands interior personalization options
  • MBUX Entertainment Plus introduced as part of Pinnacle Trim
  • AMG Line Package now available with or without Night Package
  • Surround View System now also available as a standalone option

AMG C-Class Updates

  • New Digital Vehicle Key offered as standard equipment
  • Introduction of new Black Fine Structure Center Console – available at no additional cost
  • Pinnacle Trim now also includes MBUX Entertainment Plus

CLE Coupe

Highlights for MY26

  • New optional Engineering Package featuring 2.5-degree rear-axle steering and suspension with adaptive damping system
  • Optional Surround View System now also offered individually
  • Available new Black Fine Structure center console, in addition to three other center console options

AMG CLE Coupe Updates

  • Exclusive AMG CLE MANUFAKTUR Edition features unique design elements, stunning finishes and an expansive suite of equipment
  • Center console featuring AMG branding introduced as standard
  • New Black Fine Structure center console available at no additional cost

CLE Cabriolet

Highlights for MY26

  • Introduction of new optional Adaptive Damping Suspension
  • New Black Fine Structure Center Console for even more interior personalization options
  • Surround View System now also available as a standalone option

AMG CLE Cabriolet Updates

  • New AMG CLE MANUFAKTUR Edition introduced, featuring specially curated exteriors and interiors, as well as generous standard equipment
  • Black Fine Structure center console introduced as standard

E-Class Sedan

Highlights for MY26

  • Biometric Fingerprint Scanner for MBUX Profile Authentication introduced as standard equipment

AMG E-Class Updates

  • Biometric Fingerprint Scanner for MBUX Profile Authentication introduced as standard equipment

E-Class Wagon

Highlights for MY26

  • Biometric Fingerprint Scanner for MBUX Profile Authentication introduced as standard equipment

AMG E-Class Wagon Updates

  • New AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon combines exhilarating performance and all-electric efficiency with the versality of a wagon
    • Standard Feature Highlights:
      • AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine and electric motor produce a combined system output up to 577 hp (604 hp with optional RACE START)
      • AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive
      • Active rear-axle steering
      • AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable damping
    • Optional Equipment Highlights:
      • AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package
      • MBUX Superscreen Package
      • 21-inch AMG Forged wheels
    • Exclusive “Edition 1” model features unique AMG graphics and exterior accents, 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels, a specially curated interior with exclusive design elements and extensive equipment

EQE Sedan

Highlights for MY26

  • Refined Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan lineup for 2026 features new EQE 320+ and EQE 320 4MATIC (replaces EQE 350+ and EQE 350 4MATIC)
    • Output increased to 315 hp (+27 hp)
    • Enhanced performance with 0.5-second quicker acceleration from 0 to 60 mph
  • Two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz
  • Mercedes-Benz NACS DC fast charging adapter included standard ensures seamless access to the largest fast-charging network in North America
  • Two new wheel choices:
    • 20-inch Multispoke wheels with Black accents – available at no additional cost
    • 21-inch AMG Multispoke wheels
  • Optional MBUX Hyperscreen now available across all Mercedes-Benz EQE models

AMG EQE Updates

  • New optional 21-in AMG Multispoke Turbine wheels finished in Grey

EQE SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • Refined Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV lineup for 2026 features new EQE 320+ and EQE 320 4MATIC (replaces EQE 350+ and EQE 350 4MATIC)
    • 27-hp boost in output from 288 hp to 315 hp
    • Improved 0-60 mph acceleration (0.5-second quicker)
  • Mercedes-Benz NACS DC fast charging adapter added as standard equipment ensures seamless access to the largest fast-charging network in North America
  • Addition of two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz
  • Optional AMG Line Exterior package elevated with wheel arches finished in body color
  • Available optional MBUX Hyperscreen for EQE 320+ and EQE 320 4MATIC

AMG EQE SUV Updates

  • Introduction of optional 21-inch AMG Multispoke Turbine wheels in Grey
  • Exterior color palette now also includes MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic

EQS Sedan

Highlights for MY26

  • Two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz – included standard
  • Mercedes-Benz NACS DC fast charging adapter added to suite of standard equipment

EQS SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • Refined Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV lineup for 2026 includes the new EQS 400 4MATIC and EQS 550 4MATIC SUV (replaces EQS 450 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC SUV)
  • New standard equipment elevates comfort and safety for second-row passengers:
    • Heated rear seats
    • Wireless smartphone charger in second-row arm rest
    • Luxury headrests
    • Rear side airbags
  • Mercedes-Benz NACS DC fast charging adapter included standard ensures seamless access to the largest fast-charging network in North America
  • Addition of two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz
  • Exterior color palette now also features MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic

Maybach EQS SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • Expanded personalization options:
    • New 22-inch Maybach Forged 7-Spoke wheels
    • MANUFAKTUR Patagonia Red Metallic paint
    • MANUFAKTUR Extended Leather Package now available for all upholsteries
  • Two new Sound Experiences – Fractal Fusion and Granular Fuzz

G-Class

Highlights for MY26

  • Introduction for MANUFAKTUR Custom order paints enables even greater individualization – not available on all G-Class models
  • Two new available MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints (G 580 with EQ Technology)– Brilliant Blue Magno and Cardinal Red Magno
  • New optional Night Package Magno offers further personalization for vehicles with Magno paint
  • Available Night Package now includes MANUFAKTUR Logo Package in Black
  • Optional MANUFAKTUR Seat Belts in Red or Silver (G 550)

AMG G-Class Updates

  • Expanded exterior personalization options, including:
    • New MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Cardinal Red Magno paint
    • AMG Night Package now enhanced with MANUFAKTUR Logo Package in Black
    • AMG Night Package Magno
    • AMG brake calipers now also available in Black
    • MANUFAKTUR Black Running Boards with AMG-specific exhaust pipes
  • Optional MANUFAKTUR Seat Belts available in Red, Yellow or Silver

GLA SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • New exterior and interior personalization options:
    • AMG Line Lite provides a sportier appearance at no additional cost with 19-inch AMG wheels and rear spoiler
    • Midnight Edition offers a sleeker look for the GLA with 20-inch AMG wheels, Night Package exterior accents and omission of model badge on the lift gate
    • Night Package exterior accents now available as a standalone option
    • Sun & Sound Package bundles popular equipment at a lower price – Panoramic Sliding Sunroof and Advanced Sound System
    • Sage Grey/Black MB-Tex upholstery introduced as a no-cost option

AMG GLA Updates

  • New AMG Design Package Plus features even more dynamic exterior styling with MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey paint, AMG Night Package Plus, spoiler lip in high-gloss black, aerodynamically optimized 19-inch AMG wheels and red AMG brake calipers

GLB SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • Expanded choices for customer personalization, including:
    • Two new offerings available at no additional cost – AMG Line Lite and Sage Grey/Black MB-Tex upholstery
    • New Sun & Sound Package featuring Panoramic Sliding Sunroof and Advanced Sound System
    • Availability of Night Package exterior accents as a standalone option
    • Midnight Edition curated exterior package

AMG GLB Updates

  • Introduction of AMG Design Package Plus

GLC SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • 19-inch wheels now available at no additional cost
  • Introduction of AMG Lite Plus Package to enhance the GLC SUV with 19- or 20-inch AMG wheels, Panorama Roof and rear spoiler
  • Exclusive and Pinnacle Trims now include MBUX Entertainment Plus for online music and video streaming
  • New Black Fine Structure center console available as no-cost option

AMG GLC Updates

  • AMG emblem on center console door featured standard
  • Available new Black Fine Structure center console for additional interior personalization
  • MBUX Entertainment Plus available with optional Pinnacle Trim

GLC Coupe

Highlights for MY26

  • Optional new Black Fine Structure center console available at no additional cost
  • Addition of MBUX Entertainment Plus to Exclusive and Pinnacle Trim offerings

AMG GLC Coupe Updates

  • Center console door adorned with AMG logo as standard
  • Available new Black Fine Structure center console for additional interior personalization
  • MBUX Entertainment Plus available with optional Pinnacle Trim

GLE SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • AMG Line Exterior now standard on GLE 450 4MATIC
  • New MANUFAKTUR Editions for GLE 350 4MATIC and GLE 450 4MATIC with specially curated exteriors, interiors and equipment
  • Optional power rear-side window sunshades

AMG GLE Updates

  • Introduction of MANUFAKTUR Edition for AMG GLE 53

GLE Coupe

Highlights for MY26

  • The Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe returns for MY26 with no equipment changes

AMG GLE Coupe Updates

  • Introduction of MANUFAKTUR Edition for AMG GLE 53 Coupe

GLS SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • New GLS 450 4MATIC MANUFAKTUR Editions featuring MANUFAKTUR Silicon Grey and MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno paints

AMG GLS Updates

  • The Mercedes-AMG GLS returns for MY26 with no equipment changes

Maybach GLS SUV

Highlights for MY26

  • New Maybach Night Series Exterior Design Package featuring Night Series-exclusive exterior colors, design elements and wheels

S-Class Sedan

Highlights for MY26

  • Introduction of MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints and interiors with more than 40 new exterior finishes and 25 new Nappa leather upholstery choices in a wide array of colors
  • New and updated optional packages:
    • Executive Rear Seat Package Plus available on Mercedes-Benz S-Class models for the first time
    • New Exclusive trim features a variety of comfort features
    • Pinnacle Trim now available on S 500 4MATIC
    • Introduction of Edition 580 Design Package for S 580 4MATIC featuring MANUFAKTUR paint, Exclusive Nappa leather and a generous suite of equipment
  • New options:
    • New 19-inch wheel design
    • Omission of model badges for sleeker appearance (S 500 4MATIC and S 580 4MATIC)
    • AMG Carbon Fiber trim (S 580e 4MATIC and S 580 4MATIC)

AMG S-Class Updates

  • Significantly expanded palette of exterior colors:
    • MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno
    • New MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints with more than 50 hues
  • MANFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather upholsteries introduce 25 new choices for interior colors

Maybach S-Class

Highlights for MY26

  • New Maybach S 680 Edition Emerald Isle showcases exclusive finishes and handcrafted details inspired by the California Central Coast, limited to 25 units exclusively for the U.S. market
  • New MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints and upholsteries feature more than 50 new exterior finishes and 25 new interior upholstery choices
  • Option to omit model badging on trunk lid for sleeker, more discreet appearance

AMG GT

Highlights for MY26

  • Expanded exterior color palette with two new available MANUFAKTUR hues and the introduction of more than 50 MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints
  • Two additional optional MANUFAKTUR upholsteries – Yacht Blue/Black and Rosé Grey Nappa leather
  • Center console featuring AMG badge introduced as standard

AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Highlights for MY26

  • Four new available MANUFAKTUR exterior hues for AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE:
    • MANUFAKTUR Green Hell Magno
    • MANUFAKTUR Copper Orange Magno
    • MANUFAKTUR Kalahari Gold Magno
    • MANUFAKTUR Côte d’Azur Light Blue Metallic

AMG SL

Highlights for MY26

  • Revised center console with tactile soft top controls and console lid with AMG badge
  • Three new optional MANUFAKTUR paints – Ireland Mid-Green Magno, Côte d’Azur Light Blue Metallic and Orange Flame Metallic
  • Introduction of MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints with more than 50 additional colors
  • Expanded optional MANUFAKTUR upholstery choices with new MANUFAKTUR Classic Red/Black and Tobacco Brown/Black Nappa leather

Maybach SL

Highlights for MY26

  • The new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is the first two-seater roadster in Maybach history and stands as the brand’s sportiest model to date
    • Standard Feature Highlights:
      • Choice of two curated design concepts:
        • “Red Ambiance” with MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red Metallic paint
        • “White Ambiance” with MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno paint
      • Distinctive Maybach-specific design elements, details and finishes
      • Exclusive acoustic soft top with Maybach pattern
      • 21-inch Maybach 5-Hole Monoblock Forged wheels
      • MANUFAKTUR Crystal White Nappa leather with floral design and embossed Mercedes-Maybach emblems extends throughout the cabin
      • Generous standard equipment provides unmatched refinement with outstanding acoustic and ride comfort
    • Optional Highlights:
      • More than 50 MANUFAKTUR Exclusive paints, including newly interpreted classic hues from the historic paint archives of Mercedes-Benz and Maybach
      • Mercedes-Maybach Monogram in Graphite Grey integrated into the Obsidian Black Metallic hood
      • 21-inch Maybach Multispoke Forged wheels

Model Year 2026 Pricing Overview

Carline

Model

MSRP1

CLA Coupe

 CLA 250

$42,750
CLA 250 4MATIC

$44,750
AMG CLA 35

$56,600
AMG CLA 45 S

$67,550

CLA Sedan

 CLA 250+ with EQ Technology

TBA
CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology

TBA
 

C-Class Sedan

 C 300

$49,650
C 300 4MATIC

$51,650
AMG C 43

$64,150
AMG C 63 E PERFORMANCE

$88,000

CLE Coupe

 CLE 300 4MATIC

$59,550
CLE 450 4MATIC

$69,000
AMG CLE 53

$76,300

CLE Cabriolet

 CLE 300 4MATIC

$68,050
CLE 450 4MATIC

$77,400
AMG CLE 53

$84,600

E-Class Sedan

 E 350

$63,900
E 350 4MATIC

$66,400
E 450 4MATIC

$72,300
AMG E 53 HYBRID

$89,600

E-Class Wagon

 E 450 4MATIC All-Terrain

$78,300
AMG E 53 HYBRID

TBA

EQE Sedan

 EQE 320+

$64,950
EQE 320 4MATIC

$67,450
AMG EQE

$97,550

EQE SUV

 EQE 320+

$64,950
EQE 320 4MATIC

$67,450
AMG EQE

$97,550

EQS Sedan

 EQS 450+

$99,900
EQS 450 4MATIC

$102,900
EQS 580 4MATIC

$123,900

EQS SUV

 EQS 400 4MATIC

$89,950
EQS 550 4MATIC

$112,450

Maybach EQS SUV

 Maybach EQS 680

$180,000

G-Class

 G 550

TBA
G 580 with EQ Technology

TBA
AMG G 63

TBA

GLA SUV

 GLA 250

$41,500
GLA 250 4MATIC

$43,500
AMG GLA 35

$58,550

