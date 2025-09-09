2026 Land Cruiser: Built to explore, designed to impress

The 2026 Land Cruiser continues to exemplify the perfect balance of rugged capability and refined luxury

The 2026 Land Cruiser continues to exemplify the perfect balance of rugged capability and refined luxury. Since its U.S. debut in 1958, the Land Cruiser has stood as a cornerstone of Toyota’s legendary off-road legacy. The 250 series Land Cruiser is a highly capable off-roader, blending premium features with a more accessible price point than previous generations. This iconic SUV delivers a commanding presence, advanced technology, and the latest off-road innovations. The 2026 Land Cruiser is slated to arrive at dealerships this September, with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $57,200*.

Performance

Both Land Cruisers are equipped exclusively with a robust turbocharged i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain paired with a full-time four-wheel drive system. This performance hybrid powertrain generates 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

Toyota’s i-FORCE MAX powertrain integrates an electric motor within the bell housing between the turbocharged engine and the 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering both strong performance and enhanced efficiency. Engineered for durability and heavy-duty performance use, this powertrain has an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy rating of 23 MPG.

Off-road features

A hallmark of the Land Cruiser is its legendary go-anywhere capability. This heritage is honored with standard center and rear locking differentials across all trims. The electronically locking rear differential splits power evenly to the rear wheels, improving traction and minimizing wheel spin on challenging terrain. The available front stabilizer bar disconnect mechanism (SDM) enhances suspension articulation at the push of a button, helping front tires maintain ground contact. Multi-Terrain Select functions in both 4WD High and 4WD Low, offers terrain-specific settings for Mud, Dirt, and Sand.

Standard CRAWL Control provides low-speed off-road cruise control with five selectable speeds, while Downhill Assist Control helps manage descents by limiting vehicle speed. Additional traction aids include Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD).

For technical trails, the available Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) acts as a spotter by using cameras to display the vehicle’s surroundings on the touchscreen, revealing potential obstacles.

Frame design

The 2026 Land Cruiser is built on the TNGA-F global truck platform shared with the Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma, and 4Runner. Innovations like laser blank welding reduce weight where possible while reinforcing critical areas, resulting in a high-strength boxed frame ready for the toughest terrain. This robust frame, combined with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain, enables a towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds.

Premium feel, even on the trail

As Toyota’s original SUV, the Land Cruiser delivers legendary capability alongside advanced technology and premium comfort. The TNGA-F platform not only strengthens the vehicle but also improves ride quality and on-road manners. Available plush power heated and ventilated front seats and reclining rear seats ensure comfort on long journeys.

An 8-inch or available 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen showcases Toyota’s Audio Multimedia system, developed by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and can pair with an available premium 14-speaker JBL® audio system. Qi® wireless charging with enhanced power output is available, along with multiple USB-C ports and a 2400-Watt AC inverter in the cargo area. An available 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster offers customizable styles and widgets.

Standard on all trims is a Smart Key System with push-button start. With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, the available Digital Key allows compatible smartphones to unlock, start, and share vehicle access remotely. A credit card-sized key card is also available for added convenience. A 1-year Remote Connect trial included. Digital Key is standard with Premium Package on Land Cruiser grade.

Simple grade strategy

The Land Cruiser is offered in two grades: 1958 and Land Cruiser.

The 1958 grade pays homage to the vehicle’s roots with retro-inspired round LED headlamps, heated fabric seats, and the iconic “TOYOTA” heritage grille. It includes modern features such as Smart Key System, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, automatic climate control, five USB-C ports, an 8-inch touchscreen, six-speaker audio, and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® compatibility. Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate standard locking center and rear differentials, rear coil springs, full-time 4WD, two-speed transfer case, CRAWL Control, a 2400W AC inverter, and trailer brake controller.

The Land Cruiser grade builds on the 1958 with rectangular LED headlamps, power heated and ventilated SofTex®-trimmed front seats, Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charger, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, power liftgate, 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a 10-speaker sound system. Trail-focused features include Rigid® color-selectable LED fog lights, Multi-Terrain Select, and Multi-Terrain Monitor.

The Premium Package upgrades seats to leather-trimmed heated and ventilated power front seats with lumbar support and driver memory, a 14-speaker JBL® premium audio system, digital rearview mirror, Head-up Display (HUD), illuminated entry, and power moonroof.

The 2026 Land Cruiser is available in seven exterior colors: Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Underground, Black, Meteor Shower, Trail Dust, and Heritage Blue. The two-tone Trail Dust and Heritage Blue feature a Grayscape roof.

Heritage design

The Land Cruiser’s design pays tribute to its past with boxy proportions, flat roof, short overhangs, and “TOYOTA” grilles. Toyota’s North American CALTY Design Research studio collaborated closely with the global team to create a design inspired by authenticity, reliability, timelessness, and professionalism. The 1958 grade features iconic round LED headlights and heritage grille, while the Land Cruiser grade offers slim rectangular headlights reminiscent of the 60 series. The squared body profile and repositioned A pillar improve outward visibility on trails.

Modern touches include all-LED lighting, available 20” wheels, silhouette-shaped roof rack, and color-selectable Rigid® fog lights.

The iconic off-roader

The Land Cruiser’s return completes Toyota’s rugged, body-on-frame lineup, offering customers a versatile choice for adventurous lifestyles. Built to endure harsh conditions, these vehicles empower owners to explore the world’s hidden wonders.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard

All 2026 Land Cruiser models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota’s suite of active safety and convenience systems. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Including the addition of Proactive Driving Assist, the Toyota Safety Sense features have been enhanced for TSS 3.0:

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. In addition to pedestrian and bicyclist detection, this system now includes the capability to detect a motorcyclist.

Lane Departure Alert will now provide Steering Assist as well as enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control will have Full-Speed Range capability and adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.

Lane Tracing Assist requires Dynamic Radar Cruise Control to be enabled for it to function. The system requires detectable lane markings in order to function. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced over prior TSS generations. In addition to lane centering, this system also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles’ driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane.

An Emergency Driving Stop System is a new function of Lane Tracing Assist. It’s designed to monitor the driver’s inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they’re inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature is designed to bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn’t respond to alerts to take control.

Road Sign Assist is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs, and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

In addition to TSS 3.0, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Limited warranty

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000-mile basic warranty covers all components except normal wear and maintenance. Powertrain coverage extends to 60 months/60,000 miles, with corrosion protection for 60 months unlimited miles. Hybrid components are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, and the hybrid battery for 10 years/150,000 miles, both transferable. ToyotaCare includes two years or 25,000 miles of scheduled maintenance and two years of unlimited mileage roadside assistance.

*MSRP excludes $1,450 Dealer Processing and Handling Fee. Dealer Processing and Handling Fee is subject to change and may vary by state.

SOURCE: Toyota