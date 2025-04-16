2026 Kia EV9 new Nightfall Edition enhances three-row electric SUV with distinctive styling, boosted acceleration

Collection of unique Gloss Black styling touches, including exclusive 20-inch wheels

Sophisticated and aggressive styling meets functionality with the 2026 Kia EV9 Nightfall Edition, debuting today at the 2025 New York International Auto Show. This visually distinctive package previously found on the Seltos, Sportage, and Telluride now extends to the award-winning EV9, allowing customers to select a variant that visually stands out with exclusive styling touches and colors.

The styling and performance upgrades offered by the Nightfall Edition build upon a compelling three-row SUV that artfully blends form, fun, and function. “This award-winning SUV continues to be a landmark win for the Kia brand,” said Steven Center COO & EVP, Kia America, “Appealing to diverse audiences and offering families the ability to travel in both style and comfort for their everyday needs and adventures in a fully electrified way.”

Offered on the dual-motor Land AWD trim with 6-passenger and available 7-passenger seating configurations, the EV9 Nightfall Edition features thoughtful use of Gloss Black, including new exclusive 20-inch Gloss Black wheels with dark Kia emblem, wrapped in 275/50R-20 all-season tires.

The Nightfall also boasts Gloss Black front grille accents, Gloss Black skid plates, roof rails, outside mirrors and lower door side sill accents. This look is enhanced by black Kia and EV9 emblems and is also available with a new exterior color; Roadrider Brown. Exclusive to the EV9 Nightfall on the Land AWD trim, Roadrider Brown is an eye-catching earthtone signature color that underscores the EV9’s desire to venture off the beaten path.

In addition to its exterior enhancements, the EV9 Nightfall Edition comes outfitted with an exclusive Black interior color scheme and seating upholstery pattern with genuine seat stitching and black headliner. It comes standard in the six-passenger configuration with second-row captain’s chairs. As a family-friendly, no-cost alternative, the EV9 Nightfall is available with a 60/40 split-fold second row bench that increases seating capacity to seven.

Going beyond visual enhancements, the EV9 Nightfall Edition features a standard Boost function that increases torque from 443 lb.-ft to 516 lb.-ft1. Along with the 379 horsepower generated from its dual motors, the added torque from Boost allows the EV9 Nightfall Edition to leap from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds2. Swift acceleration meets fast charging across the United States. EV9’s change to the North American Charging Standard allows EV9 owners to access the Tesla Supercharger network and with an optional adapter, access to existing Combined Charging System networks, providing a seamless and premium user experience.

With the new Nightfall Edition, the EV9 continues to stand out in the electric vehicle landscape by offering all of the versatility of conventionally powered SUVs with purely electric power, swift acceleration, and dynamic handling. The Nightfall Edition further enhances the Kia EV9 lineup and will be assembled at Kia’s West Point, Georgia assembly plant. The all-electric EV9 now qualifies for the federal EV tax credit. Sales are anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

SOURCE: Kia