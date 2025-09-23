2026 Honda Civic two-motor hybrid system wins prestigious “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award

With praise for its power, efficiency and refinement from the editors at WardsAuto, the Honda two-motor hybrid system powering the Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback has received a “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award

With praise for its power, efficiency and refinement from the editors at WardsAuto, the Honda two-motor hybrid system powering the Honda Civic Sedan and Hatchback has received a “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” award. This is the third year in a row a Honda hybrid-electric powertrain has received this prestigious honor.

A key step in the Honda electrification strategy, the ultra-smooth and responsive fourth-generation Honda two-motor hybrid system that powers Civic hybrid models maximizes fuel-efficiency without compromising dynamic performance or passenger and cargo space to deliver a sportier and more pleasant driving experience.

Named the 2025 North American Car of the Year™, Civic hybrid models are positioned at the top of the 11th generation Civic lineup and represent nearly 40% of sales.

Variants of the two-motor hybrid system are also available in the Honda Accord and CR-V, and represent more than 50% of Accord and CR-V sales. The highly-anticipated 2026 Honda Prelude hybrid-electric sports coupe is arriving this fall, expanding the brand’s hybrid-electric lineup to four fun-to-drive and fuel efficient models.

What Wards said about the Honda two-motor hybrid system

“The Honda two-motor hybrid system in Honda Civic hybrid models lands on our list for the second straight year, as it still provides an excellent balance between performance and fuel economy, something that’s typically lacking in electrified powertrains.” – Gary Vasilash, judge-2025 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems

“Along with the marriage of athleticism and fuel-sipping the Honda two-motor hybrid system imbues in the compact Honda Civic hybrid, the transparency of its operation and its affordability are other factors that wowed our judges.” – Christie Schweinsberg, manager and judge-2025 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion System.

Hybrid system Made in Ohio

The all-new fourth-generation Honda two-motor hybrid-electric power unit is built by associates at the Honda Transmission Plant in Ohio using domestic and globally made parts. It is paired with an all-new 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, made at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio. All major components in the engine have been redesigned and improved, including the block, which now features stronger main bearing caps, cylinder head, crank, connecting rods and camshafts. For the first time these components are manufactured at the Anna Engine Plant, improving production efficiencies and increasing capacity.

SOURCE: Honda